(Brad Enquist/Twitter)

Rotating Canada Post strikes hit more B.C. cities

Workers in the interior head to the picket lines as Lower Mainland employees head back to work

Rotating Canada Post strikes continued across the province Tuesday morning, as workers in the Columbia Valley, the West Kootenay and northeastern B.C. walked off the job.

Members of the Canadian Union of Postal Workers have taken turns being at the picket lines across the country since last week, as mediated negotiations with the Crown corporation drag on.

Postal workers in Columbia River, Nelson, Dawson Creek, Fort Nelson and Fort St. John walked out at 7 a.m. local time Tuesday, as their counterparts who had been on strike the day before in the Lower Mainland and the Sea-to-Sky region returned to work.

READ MORE: Postal workers in the Lower Mainland, Sea-to-Sky walk off the job

Union members in Prince George remain on strike, as do thousands of workers in Saskatchewan, Ontario and Montreal.

Canada Post said the strikes in Montreal could affect mail service far beyond the city’s processing hub.

Officials at Elections BC, which is running the mail-in electoral reform referendum, said they don’t expect significant delays, but are ready to extend dates to submit ballots if a need arises.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Kids are 10 times more likely be killed in car crashes on Halloween: study
Next story
Chief says First Nations left out of Fort McMurray fire response

Just Posted

100 Mile Free Press and Ashcroft-Cache Creek Journal writers win Jack Webster Award

Special ‘Fire Fight’ supplement wins award for Community Reporting

Prime Minister to visit Tsilhqot’in title lands

Justin Trudeau expected to personally exonerate hanged war chiefs on title lands

UPDATED: Highway 97 re-opened following vehicle incident between Chasm and Clinton

The 9.6 km stretch of highway has been cleared and traffic is once again moving in both directions

Golden Country: Rescuers try to find, and identify, the Hope Slide victims

Four people had been at the site when the slide hit: but who were they?

Cache Creek elects new mayor for first time in 28 years

Newcomer Santo Talarico becomes Cache Creek mayor

From (hydroponic) farm to table: A look inside a cannabis production facility

A B.C.-based cannabis production facility grows its 600 plants in sealed rooms before turning into the dry flower or oil now legal in Canada

With so many Irish immigrants, B.C. now home to second Irish consulate

The space at The World Trade Center at Canada Place is being shared with Germany’s consulate

“I want to leave” Vancouver Whitecaps captain Waston looking for new home

Waston joined the Whitecaps in 2014 and became captain before the 2017 MLS season

‘Progressive’ contractors, unions call for share of B.C. public construction

NDP’s building trades rule drives up costs, Claire Trevena told

$1M unclaimed lottery ticket sold in B.C.

The winning ticket was purchased in Victoria on Jan. 3, 2018

Kelly Ellard, who killed B.C. teen Reena Virk, has day parole extended

The 35-year-old was convicted of murder in 2005, and granted conditional day parole last November

B.C. mayoral candidate who lost by 20,000 votes asks for recount

Ray Farmere, who received 365 votes, applies for judicial recount in Nanaimo

Around the BCHL: Salmon Arm Silverbacks enjoy home ice advantage

Around the BCHL is a look at what’s happening within the league and around the junior A world.

Watchdog praises changes made so far after B.C.’s health worker misfirings scandal

Ombusperson Jay Chalke gives an update on the recommendations he made following the 2012 misfirings

Most Read