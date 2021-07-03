RV park near Chilliwack offers free camping for Lytton wildfire evacuees

Popkum Motor Park east of Chilliwack welcoming people of Lytton to stay at no charge

Structures destroyed by wildfire are seen in Lytton, B.C., on Thursday, July 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Lytton wildfire evacuees are invited to stay for free at an off-road RV park east of Chilliwack.

Popkum Motor Park, about 15 minutes east of Chilliwack, is welcoming the people of Lytton to stay at their location at no charge.

“If you need a place to camp and stay, we want to help and are offering free camping at Popkum,” Popkum Motor Park wrote on Facebook. “We are so sorry for your loss and want to help where we can.

“We have plenty of non-serviced sites available and you won’t have to leave when the park closes mid-week. We have sani dump, water fill area and outhouses, if needed.”

Proof of a Lytton address is all that is needed to access this service.

Popkum Motor Park is located at 54500 Bridal Falls Rd. (take exit 138 off Highway 1). For more information email ride@popkummotorpark.com or call 778-255-7433.

