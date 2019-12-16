Santa visits with Melissa Doty and her eight-week-old daughter, Brinley, at Victoria General Hospital last year during his annual visit to B.C. hospitals. (Black Press Media file photo)

Santa visits five B.C. hospitals Tuesday

Transported by BC Ambulance Service, Santa Claus will spread a little extra holiday cheer

Santa Claus arrives in style Tuesday at Victoria General Hospital.

Santa and a few helpers from the North Pole will visit five care facilities in the province to bring presents and a little extra holiday cheer to children and their families spending the festive season in hospital.

ALSO READ: Hundreds show their holiday spirit at Santa breakfast in Metchosin

Giving the reindeer a bit of a break before the big day next week, they’ll be travelling in a BC Ambulance Service helicopter to Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland. Their first stop will be in View Royal at the Victoria General Hospital, followed by the Nanaimo Regional General Hospital and stops in Vancouver, Surrey and New Westminster.

Santa will be accompanied by Ray Sims, a BC Emergency Health Services infant transport team paramedic, and Danny Sitnam, president and CEO of Helijet International.

ALSO READ: Over 2,000 pounds of food collected for annual View Royal Fire Santa Run

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
‘Gender-specific’ items removed from B.C. district’s dress codes
Next story
Man knew repeated stabbing could kill girl at Abbotsford school, Crown says

Just Posted

Embrace growth or risk losing incorporation, says Cache Creek mayor

Public hearing on rezoning raises concerns about increased traffic and noise

Year in Review: Cache Creek homicide, Merritt church arson, and a fire engine fundraiser

Plus Citizens of the Year, a new bus service, a surprise birth, a forgotten treasure, and more

Ashcroft Santa Parade attracted hundreds of happy onlookers

Three lucky shoppers won ‘Ashcroft Bucks’ to spend in downtown businesses

Local News Briefs: The CP Holiday Train is coming

Plus the Jrush Dance winter recital, free live music in Kamloops, an Escape Room, and more

‘Hi Santa: Remember when your elves called me a monster?’

Letters to Santa from Ms M. Marlow’s Desert Sands Community School Grade 3/4 class

VIDEO: 10 unusual ingredients people put in turkey stuffing

Do you call it stuffing or dressing? Either way, it’s delicious

City of Grand Forks apologizes for portraying residents as victims in wake of 2018 floods

The apology also says that buyouts part of infrastructure plan, not flood recovery

B.C. couple opens their Harry Potter-themed Christmas house to the public

Couple has transformed their Chilliwack house into a scene straight out of a Harry Potter movie

B.C. couple identified by family as two victims in Gabriola plane crash

“They taught us to be selfless, compassionate giving people…to treat everyone with love and respect”

Santa visits five B.C. hospitals Tuesday

Transported by BC Ambulance Service, Santa Claus will spread a little extra holiday cheer

Fire damages Terrace family’s home 10 days before Christmas

Family is safe, though fire killed two pets early Sunday morning

Sentence hearing begins for B.C. dad convicted of killing two young daughters

Girls’ mother to read victim impact statement on Tuesday

First ride-hailing licence approved in B.C.

Tofino company approved to operate in Lower Mainland, Whistler and parts of Vancouver Island

Man knew repeated stabbing could kill girl at Abbotsford school, Crown says

Closing arguments begin at trial of Gabriel Klein in death of 13-year-old Letisha Reimer

Most Read