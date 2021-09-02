The Animal Protection Service says the three have been charged under a section of the provincial act related to causing an animal to be in distress. (Black Press Media file photo)

The Animal Protection Service says the three have been charged under a section of the provincial act related to causing an animal to be in distress. (Black Press Media file photo)

Saskatchewan cattle owners face charges related to animal cruelty case

The animals were taken into protective custody on April 2, 2020

Three cattle owners face animal cruelty charges nearly 1 1/2 years after 107 animals were seized from a farm near Love in northeastern Saskatchewan.

The Animal Protection Service says the three have been charged under a section of the provincial act related to causing an animal to be in distress.

One of the owners faces two added Criminal Code of Canada charges of allegedly neglecting to provide suitable food, water and shelter, and of causing pain and suffering.

The animals were taken into protective custody on April 2, 2020.

If the owners are found guilty, possible penalties include a $25,000 fine, up to two years in jail, and a restriction on owning animals for a specified period.

Don Ferguson, executive director of the protection service, says enough evidence — including detailed forensic veterinary work — is required to ensure charges are laid under the appropriate section of the act.

“We are at the mercy of how long those tests take,” he said. “In most of our cases, it’s anywhere from six to nine months.”

Donald Black, Connie Black-Sturby and Maureen Black are to appear in court in Nipawin, Sask., on Sept. 15. (paNOW)

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Previous story
Canadian Chamber of Commerce urges federal parties to talk critical minerals strategy
Next story
UPDATE: Telus service restored in B.C. and Alberta

Just Posted

The Tremont Creek wildfire near Ashcroft shortly after it was reported on July 12. For the first time since then, there are no evacuation alerts associated with the fire. (Photo credit: Tyler Fitzpatrick)
All evacuation alerts rescinded for Tremont Creek and Sparks Lake wildfires

Joseph Zabotel went missing fromm his residence on Highway 99 between Cache Creek and Lillooet on Aug. 29. (Photo credit: RCMP)
Public’s help wanted in locating missing man between Cache Creek and Lillooet

Ashcroft Curling Club members held several work bees at the curling rink over the summer, making various repairs and improvements. Jim Duncan, Dwight Hodder, Al Stott, and Bruce Walker are pictured. (Photo credit: Hilda Jones)
Ashcroft Curling Club hopes to welcome new members this season

Tyrone Laskey was nominated in 2020 as someone who has gone above and beyond for his community. Nominations are still being sought for this year, with nominees recognized in the <em>Journal</em> on Sept. 16. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Not too late to nominate those who have gone above and beyond