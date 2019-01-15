Saudi teenager Rahaf Mohammed Alqunun arrives at Toronto Pearson International Airport, on Saturday, January 12, 2019. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press)

Saudi teen who was granted asylum in Canada says she’s a lucky one

Rahaf Mohammed Alqunun was fleeing abusive family back home

A Saudi teen whose flight from her allegedly abusive family captured global attention says she intends to fight for the freedom of women around the world.

Rahaf Mohammed Alqunun says the fact that she was able to leave Saudi Arabia and settle in Canada makes her one of the lucky ones.

She says many women in her home country are not independent and depend on permission from male guardians for most aspects of their life.

She says she hopes to lead an independent but private life now that she has settled in Toronto.

The 18-year-old ran from her family, whom she alleged was abusive and trying to force her into an arranged marriage.

After barricading herself in a Bangkok airport hotel room and tweeting that she feared for her life if she returned home, Canada granted a request to give her asylum.

READ MORE: Foreign affairs minister welcomes ‘brave new Canadian’ as Saudi teen arrives in Toronto

READ MORE: U.S. tells Saudis to hold ‘accountable’ killers of journalist

The Canadian Press

Previous story
New migrant caravan sets out from Honduras for U.S.
Next story
British Parliament nears historic vote on Brexit

Just Posted

UPDATE: RCMP confirm one man dead after shooting in Cache Creek

Residents on edge as incident unfolded Monday night

Woman killed in head-on crash near Vanderhoof

RCMP say driver crossed the centre line and hit a loaded fuel tanker truck

‘Tripod’ delays access to Unist’ot’en camp

Social media rumours of cultural significance quashed, meaning police “exclusion zones” should end.

Hereditary chiefs negotiate injunction agreement

Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs abide by interim injunction, but gate stays up. Still opposed.

Unist’ot’en open gate

The camp is complying with the temporary injunction allowing natural gas pipeline workers through.

UK lawmakers reject Brexit deal in 432-202 vote

House of Commons votes against the deal struck between Britain’s government and the EU

Celine Dion pulling 1998 R. Kelly collaboration from streaming services

‘I’m Your Angel’ was recorded in 1998

Millennial Money: Don’t let Instagram envy get you into debt

A full 48 per cent of U.S. households have credit card debt

Jury debates fate of man accused of killing 12-year-old B.C. girl 40 years ago

Police allege Garry Handlen told a cop how he abducted, sexually assaulted and strangled Monica Jack in May 1978

Letters on way to all homeowners in B.C. speculation tax communities

Property owners have to register to avoid vacant-home tax

New orca calf in Salish Sea ‘healthy and active’

Birth cause for celebration but things still dire genetically, expert says

Good Samaritan rescues cat found in heaps of garbage at B.C. landfill

The cat was abandoned and left to die at the Foothills Boulevard Regional Landfill, the BC SPCA says

Vancouver, Victoria, Kelowna home to Canada’s most expensive rentals: report

According to PadMapper, units in larger B.C. cities cost $1,300 to more than $3,000

B.C. home sales drop 25% in 2018

The B.C. Real Estate Association points to the federal government’s mortage stress test

Most Read