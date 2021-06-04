Damage is seen on a school bus after an impaired driver allegedly hit the vehicle Thursday, June 3, 2021. (Burnaby RCMP)

School bus of kids struck by suspected impaired driver in Burnaby

Mounties found a stash of illicit drugs, cash and several weapons inside of the suspect’s car

Burnaby police seized a stash of illicit drugs and several weapons from a car that is believed to have crashed into a school bus full of kids Thursday.

The 20-year-old man behind the wheel at around 3:40 p.m. on the street in front of Montecito Elementary is believed to have been impaired by drugs, said Cpl. Brett Cunningham.

The driver fled the scene of the crash.

“We are continuing to investigate why the suspect was outside of the school,” he added. “Our primary concern is the safety of the children and the public.”

None of the children on the bus, nor the driver, were immediately injured.

After the bus driver reported the suspect’s vehicle, a silver-colored sedan, police located a car matching that description near Burnaby Mountain Golf Course. The man in the vehicle was arrested.

Now, Motor Vehicle Act charges and those of impaired driving, drug trafficking and weapon possession are being recommended to Crown counsel by police.

Police seized a knife, baton and a variety of drugs, including marijuana, from the man.

“We will not tolerate this dangerous behaviour in our communities, especially when children are put at risk.,” Cunningham said.

Witnesses are being asked to contact Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9999 or submit information anonymously to CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

