School District 74 looking for feedback on schools and sites

Water quality survey

Residents in Cache Creek and Ashcroft have reported being contacted — at their residence and by phone — about a water quality survey.

Neither the Village of Cache Creek nor the Village of Ashcroft are conducting a water quality survey. Those carrying out the survey appear to be from a commercial company which sells water filtration systems, and are not affiliated with, or representatives of, either village.

If you are ever asked to take part in a survey, be aware of who is conducting the survey and why. If you are uncomfortable with answering the questions, you can decline to take part at any time.

School District No. 74 survey

A legitimate survey is being carried out by School District No. 74 (Gold Trail) to gather feedback about the future of Gold Trail schools and sites. Presentations are being carried out in district communities, and these presentations can be found on the district website the day after the meeting.

Anyone who has not been able to attend a presentation can still provide their feedback. A survey is available on the district website at www.sd74.bc.ca under “Long Term Facilities Plan”; you can also email your feedback to district@sd74.bc.ca, or call 1-855-4453-9101 (toll-free) to leave your comments.

Feedback will be received until mid-April and then presented to the Board of Trustees in May.

Nicola Valley Women’s Fair

Head to the Merritt Civic Centre on Saturday, March 18 for the Nicola Valley Women’s Fair, taking place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free, and the event features nearly 40 vendors, plus 10 speakers and three workshops over the course of the day. Participants can explore a variety of topics, including nutrition, self-healing, photography, entrepreneurship, mental health, and much more.

Royal Purple bingo

Come down to the Cache Creek Community Hall on Sunday, March 19 for bingo, sponsored by the Ashcroft-Cache Creek Royal Purple. Doors open at 6 p.m., and the bingo action starts at 6:30 p.m.

TRU open house

Thompson Rivers University’s spring Open House is back, welcoming prospective students, applicant students, and community members to its Kamloops campus on Saturday, March 25 from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

This year’s Open House includes opportunities to meet TRU faculty and staff, unique information sessions, guided tours, and a Q&A panel with current students. Make a day of it: take in food trucks, games, and other activities, and possibly win some amazing prizes, including $1,000 toward TRU tuition, an iPad Air, AirPods, and TRU merchandise.

Students who have not yet applied to TRU can explore different programs, while those who have can learn about student services across campus, discuss course planning with Academic Advising, and discover their next steps in the application process.

The event is free, and registration is strongly encouraged. Anyone interested can go to www.tru.ca/future/openhouse.html to register or for more information.

Neighbourhood Small Grant volunteers

The Neighbourhood Small Grants program is looking for volunteers to review grant applications for the Ashcroft, Cache Creek, and Spences Bridge areas. No experience is necessary; training will be provided, and all the work is done online, so volunteers only need access to a computer.

Volunteers will review grant applications prior to a monthly online meeting (one meeting in each of March, April, May, and November; total time commitment is four to six hours). Individual grant applications are up to $500 each, and volunteers will be helping to give away $12,000 to help build community connections.

Anyone interested in learning more about the Neighbourhood Small Grants program, or becoming a volunteer, can contact Yunuen Perez Vertti at yperezvertti@anhbc.org.

Clinton Art and Cultural Society AGM

Mark your calendar for the Clinton Art and Cultural Society AGM on Saturday, April 22 at Cordova Farm, 838 Clinton Pavilion Road. Annual membership dues of $10 will be due, and there will be an election of directors.

The society is open to anyone who is engaged in the production of some sort of art work. Any type of handmade work or creative pastime counts as artwork for the purposes of the society, which is open to anyone in Clinton and the surrounding area. Sewing, quilting, knitting, crochet, drawing, painting, clay work, bead work, jewellery, wood carving, wood burning: anything you make or produce that is your passion, and which you would like to share with the community, counts as art, so don’t be shy: you will be welcomed!

New principal at David Stoddart

Gold Trail School District has announced that Ryan Silverthorne has accepted the position of Principal of David Stoddart School in Clinton effective March 20, 2023.

Silverthorne has more than 10 years of experience as an educator and principal, and until recently served as the principal of a British Columbia International School in Cairo, Egypt. During his time as a school leader he has worked in British Columbia offshore schools in Egypt, Thailand, and South Korea. As the leader of a B.C offshore school, he is familiar with the province’s curriculum, standards, and practices.

School District. No 74 is looking forward to welcoming Silverthorne to the Gold Trail team.

Correction

In last week’s story about the 7 Celebrations event in Cache Creek over the weekend of March 24-26, it was stated that there would be an artisans’ market, face painting, a photo booth, and inflatables on both March 25 and March 26. They will only be at the event on Saturday, March 25. The Journal regrets the error.



