School District 74 working so students can learn from home

As parents and students around the province adjust to the fact that in-person classes for all K–12 classes have been suspended for the foreseeable future, School District No. 74 (Gold Trail) is taking steps to keep students connected to their studies.

Since the announcement of the suspension came on March 17, the District has been working to create a plan that will ensure continuity of learning for all Gold Trail students.

All SD74 schools were scheduled to reopen on March 30. Now, during the week of March 30 to April 3, all families of District students will be contacted by a teacher from their school to discuss how learning from home will look for their child(ren).

Since each family is unique, the District wants to create plans and ways of delivering learning that work for every family during a challenging time.

Starting the week of April 6, and going forward from that date, students and their families will have the resources and contacts they need in order to proceed with learning from home.

SD74 acknowledges that it will be impossible to replicate at home the learning that goes on in schools and classrooms every day, but will do its best to keep connected with families, keep students learning, and provide everyone with the resources and support that are needed to make things as easy as possible.

The District notes that while it is easy to be overwhelmed with the challenges and stress that COVID-19 is placing on everyone, this time might provide an opportunity to engage in learning as a family, and include a variety of actions and activities, including play, talking, exercise, and enjoying the outdoors.

