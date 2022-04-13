A bronze sculpture by artist Marie Khouri was stolen from outside the B.C. Children’s Hospital on the night of April 3. (Courtesy B.C. Children’s Hospital)

A bronze sculpture by artist Marie Khouri was stolen from outside the B.C. Children’s Hospital on the night of April 3. (Courtesy B.C. Children’s Hospital)

Sculpture stolen from B.C. Children’s Hospital weeks after being donated

Bronze artwork went missing from outside the Oak Street entrance on April 3

A valuable piece of art is missing from the B.C. Children’s Hospital.

The bronze sculpture by artist Marie Khouri was donated to the hospital just weeks ago and was on display in the garden outside the Oak Street entrance to help create a welcoming environment for young patients and their families.

“It was intended to create a small space of outdoor sanctuary, rest and reflection…” the hospital said in a news release.

On the night of April 3 though, it was stolen.

The piece was originally donated to the hospital by Khouri for fundraising purposes in 2019. In March, the purchaser of the piece donated it back to the hospital.

Anyone with information about the theft can contact the Vancouver Police Department at 604-717-3321.

READ ALSO: B.C. deploys helicopters to extract debris from flood-struck rivers

@janeskrypnek
jane.skrypnek@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ArtBritish ColumbiaHospitalstheft

Previous story
Officials working to find housing for 144 people displaced by fire in Vancouver
Next story
After the flood: First Nations along B.C.’s Highway 8 work on recovery

Just Posted

(from l) New Thompson-Nicola Film Commissioner Gareth Smart, Gaurangi Benner-Tapia, and Matthias Sampson during ‘A Murder is Announced’ in Ashcroft in March 2020. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden) (from l) Marina Papais, new Thompson-Nicola Film Commissioner Gareth Smart, Gaurangi Benner-Tapia, and Matthias Sampson during a dramatic moment in <em>A Murder is Announced</em> in Ashcroft in March 2020. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Cache Creek’s Gareth Smart is new Thompson-Nicola Film Commissioner

The B.C. government is crowd-sourcing pictures and locations like this one of debris from the November flooding in southern Interior waterways. (Ministry of Environment)
B.C. deploys helicopters to extract debris from flood-struck rivers

TNRD board of directors (Thompson-Nicola Regional District)
TNRD making “strong progress” on financial audit action items

Pictured above, CCSAR members drove the new truck in a salute to health care workers past Cariboo Memorial Hospital in September 2021. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
RECOVERED: Central Cariboo Search and Rescue truck is back home, some tools missing