SD74 asking public for input on its school closure policy

School closure policy input

The Board of Education of School District No. 74 (Gold Trail) is requesting public feedback on Policy No. 9.10 (School Closure). The Board engages in a regular review of policies, and as a part of the review of this policy, public feedback is being sought.

Submit your feedback in the following ways:

o Email district@sd74.bc.ca;

o Phone 1-855-453-9101; or

o Mail to P.O. Box 250, Ashcroft, B.C., V0K 1A0

Feedback will be collected until Jan. 26, 2022. The Board of Education will review the feedback provided at the Feb. 1, 2022 open board meeting. The policy can be viewed at https://bit.ly/3f8Myae.

Cache Creek snow clearing

The Village of Cache Creek is working on compiling a list of individuals and businesses that are doing snow removal in the area to pass along to residents. If you or someone that you know is interested in being added to the list, reach out to the village in person, via email (admin@cachecreek.ca), or by phone (250-457-6237).

If you want to be on the list and are planning to charge for your services, be advised that you must sign up for a 2022 Business License before you can be added to the list, which will be available on the Cache Creek-Info Facebook page and through the village office.

Teen Fitness Club

Did you know that under the current health order, teens are permitted to work out in gyms? The Ashcroft HUB is holding a Teen Fitness Club at Merv’s Gym every weekday from 3 to 5 p.m. for anyone under the age of 19. The cost is $20 per month, or $5 per drop-in session.

For more information, call (250) 453-9177, email ashcrofthub@gmail.com, or go to https://ashcrofthub.ca.

Community Club takes a break

The Spences Bridge Community Club will be taking a break due to things being quiet and the prevalence of the Omicron variant. The next SBCC meeting is scheduled to take place on March 9.

Casting call

Want to make some extra cash doing something fun? Explore Gold Country is looking for actors/extras/models for some upcoming photo and video shoots in the Gold Country region. Shoots may include participation in winter activities such as cross country skiing, skating, curling, hockey, hiking, geocaching, and shopping.

Participants must have their own vehicle, as well as equipment and safety gear for the relevant activity. Anyone who is interested in taking part, or has questions, can find out more by emailing cccs@telus.net.

COVID testing guidelines

Provincial guidelines around testing for COVID-19 have been updated. Here is a summary of when to get tested for COVID-19:

A COVID-19 test is not recommended if:

· You have no symptoms, even if you are a close contact of someone who has tested positive.

· You are fully vaccinated (two doses), experiencing mild symptoms, and can manage your illness at home. Self-isolate for seven days. Notify your close contacts so they can self-monitor for symptoms.

A COVID-19 test is recommended if:

· You are experiencing one or more of the following symptoms: fever or chills; cough; loss of sense of smell or taste; or difficulty breathing.

· You have experienced one or more of the following symptoms for longer than 24 hours with no improvement: sore throat; loss of appetite; headache or body aches; extreme fatigue; nausea or vomiting; diarrhea.

· You are a health care worker and experience one or more symptoms, however mild.

If you feel unwell and are unsure about your symptoms, contact your health care provider or call 8-1-1. Still not sure? Use the B.C. COVID-19 Self-Assessment Tool at https://bc.thrive.health to determine if you need to be tested.

Wildland Firefighting and Silviculture training

Do you enjoy spending time outdoors, and have an interest in pursuing a career in forestry? Stillwater Consulting is holding a fully-funded, eight-week Wildland Firefighter and Silviculture Training program, where participants will gain a wide variety of skills, certifications, and hands-on experience to prepare them for work in B.C.’s forestry sector. Students will also receive 12 weeks of additional mentorship and employment coaching once the eight weeks of field training is complete.

The program — which starts in Kamloops on Jan. 31 — includes Occupational First Aid Level 1 with Transportation Endorsement; Basic Chainsaw Operator; Wildland Firefighting; ATV and UTC Off-Road Vehicle Operation; Forest Harvesting, Silviculture, and Field Studies; Work Readiness Skills; and more.

For details about eligibility, the program curriculum, and additional support, go to https://bit.ly/3zUlKEh.



