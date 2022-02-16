SD74 sports teams sidelined by decision to ban inter-school games

Decision based on lack of staff and need to keep schools open, says school superintendent

Owen Dunbar, flanked by sisters Codey (l) and Mia, celebrates a 42-point night during his Grade 10 season, his last full campaign for the Desert Sands Rams. (Photo credit: Submitted)

Marty Hastings/Kamloops This Week

A School District No. 74 (Gold Trail) decision to nix inter-school extra-curricular activities, including one-off basketball league games, is drawing the ire of coaches and athletes in Ashcroft at Desert Sands Community School, home of the Rams.

“I feel like it’s pretty unfair since Kamloops gets to play basketball and we don’t get to play basketball,” said Owen Dunbar, a standout Grade 12 Rams’ forward whose Grade 11 campaign was wiped out by the pandemic.

“It actually sucks a lot. We practised a lot in the summer. After the break, we were let down and not allowed to play basketball. We have a lot of Grade 12s and they want to play.”

High school teams and their club counterparts have been able to play one-off single games since Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry paused all sports tournaments on Dec. 20, 2021.

The Province has now said that that secondary school tournaments have the green light to return, a policy change made by the provincial Ministry of Education after all sorts of push back from many on the provincial high school sports scene. Yet the Rams remain sidelined, unable to engage in Single A league games at the behest of the school district.

SD74 Superintendent Teresa Downs said there is good reason for the decision.

“While we recognize the importance of physical activity to mental health and well-being, we are in the position where we’re having to prioritize keeping schools open and bus routes operating each day,” Downs said.

“Extra-curricular activities outside of the community require staff to leave their normal positions. At this time, due to the pandemic, we are seeing an incredibly high level of employee absences, so we, unfortunately, cannot sustain the provision of extra-curricular activities.”

Max Beckett, who coaches the junior boys at Desert Sands, is aching for his Rams, most notably the graduating seniors who will miss out on playing basketball in grades 11 and 12 unless the decision is reversed soon, as the season is winding down and zone playoffs are slated for later this month.

“I understand our superintendent feels it’s too much of a health risk,” Beckett said. “She quoted these provincial health orders, which really aren’t there. If the other districts are willing to take obvious risks and, actually, they’re playing in empty gyms now and students and everybody are wearing masks, it’s not any more dangerous than the classroom. I’m clutching at straws here. I see the looks in the kids’ eyes. I feel for them.”

Beckett wonders if cutting school sports spending played a part in the district’s decision.

“Happy to say that is not a factor at all,” Downs said. “The district fully supports the financial cost of extra-curricular activities. This is solely about keeping school and bus routes open during this time.”

Dunbar is under the impression the decision was made due to COVID-19 safety concerns and remains miffed, unable to grasp why Kamloops high schools can have league play and travel between districts while his Rams are penned.

“Our community loves sports and loves to be active,” Dunbar said. “I don’t know why they’re taking that away from us.”

Downs understands why students feel slighted.

“Fair questions,” she said. “I wish we were in the position that other districts were, where they were fully staffed and had relief staff. We’re not in that position in Gold Trail, unfortunately. I have deep passion for these students and understand how unfair this is feeling to them. I met with them and certainly saw that on their faces, but we’re just in a position where we have to prioritize the daily operations of our schools.”

Downs was asked if the district’s stance might change. “I wish I could look into the future and say that,” she said. “It is my hope that when we see employee absence rates level off to a sustainable level, we will be able to reassess this decision.”



