Aaron Kingma and his daughter. (GoFundMe)

Search halted for Calgary man swept away in B.C.’s Peace River

Aaron Kingma had been fishing with friends by Hudson’s Hope when he was swept away by the current

RCMP have suspended a search for a man who was swept away in the fast-moving Peace River last week.

Cpl. Madonna Saunderson says jet boats and aircraft had been assisting searchers who were on the ground.

She says a dive team was called in, but it was not safe for them to be in the water.

Mounties are not releasing the missing man’s name, but an online fundraising page to help his family identifies him as Aaron Kingma.

Campaign organizer Angie Fallis Patterson writes that Kingma was an amazing husband and father to two daughters, 9 and 1.

A Facebook memorial page says he was from Amsterdam and lived in Calgary.

The GoFundMe page says Kingma had been fishing with some friends by Hudson’s Hope, B.C., along the Peace River last Wednesday when he was swept away by the strong current.

“He tried to swim to safety but was taken under by the undertow and did not resurface,” it said. ”Aaron is still considered missing and despite the amazing efforts and countless hours of search and rescue along with local volunteers they have not been able to locate him.”

The fundraiser page says Kingma was close to his parents, Bill and Katherine, who hold onto hope their son will be found.

An A&W restaurant in the Calgary neighbourhood of Auburn Bay is also raising funds for Kingma’s family. It will donate $1 to the family from every combo sold next Wednesday.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Class-action lawsuit alleges conspiracy leading to British Columbians being overcharged for vehicles
Next story
Couple charged after three kids in Alberta allegedly abducted

Just Posted

NHL star Eric Brewer remembers childhood in Ashcroft, gives advice to students

People of Pukaist hosted the retired defenceman at Desert Sands Community School on May 29

VIDEO: Desert Sands students launch water bottle rockets into sky

The school learning exhibition reached great heights with student eagle experts, rockets and more

District: Thompson-Nicola residents may be noticing more weeds after Elephant Hill wildfire

District Wildfire Invasive Plant Program will host open houses in June to share information

Fourth annual Walhaschindig will feature open mic, beer and wine

Organizers applied for a liquor licence after making updates to Walhachin Soldiers Memorial Hall

UPDATE: Two of the fires near Savona have been put out

BC Wildfire Service says the third fire is spot size and is being held

VIDEO: Trudeau accepts inquiry finding of genocide, but says focus must be on response

“Our focus is going to be … on the families, on the communities that have suffered such loss”

Couple charged after three kids in Alberta allegedly abducted

A four-year-old girl, three-year-old boy and nine-month-old baby were taken from a home in Fox Creek

Search halted for Calgary man swept away in B.C.’s Peace River

Aaron Kingma had been fishing with friends by Hudson’s Hope when he was swept away by the current

Class-action lawsuit alleges conspiracy leading to British Columbians being overcharged for vehicles

The B.C. Appeal court certifies as a class-action proceeding litigation aimed at alleged price-fixing conspiracy

B.C. church leader ‘shocked’ after Pride flag vandalized

Ladner United Church says police are investigating the crime

B.C. man facing $18,000 fine after smuggling 19 turtles into Canada

Six of those turtle species are considered endangered

Canada Day celebrations could be downsized in Victoria due to policing costs

Victoria Police Department requests cash to cover Canada Day celebrations, other big events

Man forced off the road in alleged swarming incident on Sea-to-Sky

Unrelated motorcycle crash saw one Lower Mainland man killed

Officer injured after police SUV crashes into semi-trailer in Kelowna

Both the officer and the truck driver were taken to hospital with undetermined injuries

Most Read