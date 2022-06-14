Search underway for person possibly swept away in Kelowna’s Mission Creek

Search and rescue team called in to 1300-block of Pasadena Road

A search team has converged near Pasadena Road in Kelowna to look for someone that may have been swept away by the fast-moving Mission Creek.

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR) has been called to the scene to investigate.

“We don’t know for sure,” COSAR Search Manager Duane Tresnich told Capital News around 4:30p.m. on June 14. “Right now we’re doing a search to see if that happened. The RCMP have called us in to assist in locating a missing person.”

The COSAR team is in the process of sweeping the area, going up and down the banks of Mission Creek.

“In case this person has fallen in,” said Tresnich, who added that the RCMP are also investigating whether this person is simply somewhere else.

“We’re just covering all of our bases and doing our due diligence.”

Rescue dogs may be brought in by both Kelowna RCMP and COSAR, though Tresnich said that they are currently more focused on searching by air and the sides of the creek.

COSAR has their helicopter assisting, while the RCMP are using a drone to search the area.

(Brittany Webster/Capital News)

Part of the pedestrian path behind the 1300-block of Pasadena Road has been blocked off by caution tape.

The City of Kelowna was put in a state of emergency earlier in the day due to flooding from the local waterways, chiefly Mission Creek.

