Searchers, RCMP looking for missing Prince George man near Clinton

Searchers, police and members of the public were fanning out into the backcountry around Clinton on Friday in search of a 66-year-old Prince George man missing more than a week.

David Young left his home earlier this month to travel to Vancouver Island. He had not been seen since leaving the home of a friend in Logan Lake the morning of Sept. 21, said his nephew, Jeremy Stewart.

Young was planning on taking Highway 99 south but did not arrive at his destination.

“What we think is that he missed his turn and ended up inadvertently driving out of cell service and becoming lost,” Stewart said in an interview with the 100 Mile Free Press. “There were some possible sightings of his truck on Jesmond Road, west of Clinton, but the last in-person contact was last Thursday morning in Logan Lake.”

Young had a health issue in the past year that has left him with intermittent confusion and aphasia, which means he can struggle to speak coherently, Stewart added.

“He’s a very independent kind of guy so he felt that he could make this trip on his own,” he said.

Earlier this week Young’s cellphone pinged off a cell tower near Clinton and on Wednesday afternoon someone called him and was able to speak briefly with him, pinging the cellphone tower again.

“That made us hopeful, because then we knew that he wasn’t down a ravine somewhere,” Stewart said, adding that his uncle was struggling to speak on that call but he was able to convey important new information that should help searchers.

“The crucial piece was that they were able to ping the same tower again, so that narrowed down the search from an impossibly vast area to just a vast area,” said Stewart, who lives in Surrey.

“In David’s phone call, he let us know that he had hiked into service (area), perhaps by accident, but that he had done so following a road. So this is the kind of information that we’ve been working with,” Stewart said. “We think that his truck is stuck and not drivable on a road. He described it as a forest road, but we don’t know if he meant the Forest Service road or just a road in a forest.”

He said Young has been sleeping in his truck and doesn’t have any food but he has hiked to a stream that’s providing him water.

“This information, along with detailed knowledge of the area and the cellphone tower information, has been used by search and rescue for a few days and nights now,” Stewart said. “It’s just such a large area.”

On Friday volunteer members of South Cariboo Search and Rescue, along with volunteer searchers from the public, mustered at the RCMP detachment in Clinton to organize a broad search of the area where searchers believe Young may be stranded.

Young is driving a 1994 Ford F-250xlp supercab longbox truck in a two-tone light and dark green, license plate number VJ8 4O6. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, black pants and Tilley hat.

Stewart said members of the public who wish to get involved can contact him on Facebook as he coordinates efforts with those on the ground already.

