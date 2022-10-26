Second Ashcroft stop at HUB added to community transit system

The community bus that serves Ashcroft, Cache Creek, and Clinton will be picking up and dropping off at a second Ashcroft stop at the HUB as of Nov. 2. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)

Wellness Exchange workshops

The Wellness Exchange is a free, evidence-informed, virtual workshop series designed to promote resilience and well-being. The workshops are being offered by the Provincial Health Services Authority’s Disaster Psychosocial Services p-rogram.

The five weekly, one-hour workshops are designed to build skills in five different areas to help people cope with stress and adversity, while promoting resiliency and well-being. Participants will be given information and tools to increase coping, communication, and self-advocacy, creating healthier relationships and building resilience.

The virtual workshops start on Nov. 1, with each session offered on Tuesdays (noon to 1 p.m.) and Thursdays (6 to 7 p.m.). For more information, including a full schedule, list of workshop topics, and Zoom links, go to https://bit.ly/3W0X7Aq.

New bus stop in Ashcroft

BC Transit and the Village of Ashcroft are advising customers of a new bus stop that will serve the Ashcroft HUB at 711 Hill Street starting on Wednesday, Nov. 2.

The new stop is in addition to the existing stop on Railway Avenue outside Safety Mart, which will continue. The change will add service to a key destination in the community, providing transit access to all the services and amenities available at the HUB including a fitness studio, full-sized gymnasium, social centre, and several meeting rooms.

This new stop will not affect trip times or service levels on the Ashcroft-Cache Creek-Clinton route. For a full schedule of the local transit service, go to https://bit.ly/3TRhlKH.

Free air brake certification course

Dawson Road Maintenance is holding an ICBC single unit air brake certification course from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 2 and 3 at the Dawson yard in Ashcroft (95 Old Cariboo Road). Dawson Road Maintenance will pay for the training.

Participants need to bring a clean driver’s abstract (“N” version); steel-toed work boots; a commitment to safety and a safe work environment; and a desire to work in road maintenance seasonally or on call.

Spots on the two-day course are first come, first served. To reserve a spot, contact David Rhodes at drhodes@dawsonroadmaintenance.ca or (250) 395-2117.

Legion Veterans’ dinner

The Ashcroft Legion’s annual Veterans’ Dinner will be taking place on Friday, Nov. 4, so the Legion will not be open to the public for dinner that evening. There will be a salmon dinner on Saturday, Nov. 5 that is open to all, with dinner priced at $20.

If you are a veteran and would like to attend the Nov. 4 dinner, there is no charge (spouse’s dinner is $7.50). You do not have to be a Legion member to attend. For more information on either dinner, or to reserve, call (250) 453-2423.

Spaghetti dinner fundraiser

The Savona Seniors group is holding a fundraiser take-out dinner on Saturday, Nov. 5. The dinner features spaghetti and all the fixings, and tickets are $10 each in advance. Dinners can be picked up at the Seniors’ Centre (6605 Buie Road) between 5 and 7 p.m.

To order dinner, contact Barb Gale at (250) 373-2700 or Yvonne Simmons at (250) 373-2555.

Firearms courses

Ken Brown is collecting names of anyone interested in taking part in firearms courses or hunter training (Core) courses. The training would take place in Ashcroft, at dates to be determined.

Anyone who would like their name added to the list should contact Brown at (250) 453-9415, preferably in the evening. He will contact those interested with the course dates and times.

Spences Bridge Christmas bazaar

The Spences Bridge Community Club is looking for some help with its annual Christmas Bazaar, taking place this year on Nov. 26 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. It’s the club’s biggest fundraiser of the year, and the organizers are looking for donations of arts and crafts, secondhand treasures, plants, books, baking, and auction items.

Get the crafting supplies out and get busy, or clean out that closet or garage. If you have something you’d like to donate, or are looking for more information about how you can help, contact Mavourneen at (250) 457-1505.

Flood preparation feedback sought

With climate change and extreme weather becoming more frequent, people are encouraged to provide feedback about how best to prepare for future flooding in B.C.

The Ministry of Forests and Emergency Management BC are releasing an intentions paper focused on specific actions to mitigate flooding. The paper provides discussion points about improved assessment, decision-making, preparedness and response, and crucial investments to safeguard communities.

The paper is posted on the Engage BC website, and people have until Friday, Jan. 6, 2023 to provide detailed comments and submissions at https://engage.gov.bc.ca/govtogetherbc, where they can read the paper. The British Columbia Flood Strategy will be released in 2023.

The Province is engaging with First Nations and local governments from October until December 2022. The Province is also reaching out for feedback across sectors, including natural resources, agriculture and ranching, industry, construction and home building, engineering and road building, tourism and hospitality, and insurance.

Safe Place program

Ashcroft RCMP are bringing the provincial “Safe Place” program to Ashcroft and Cache Creek. The program has been implemented in many communities across B.C. in consultation with local Pride societies, and is designed to indicate to anyone who requires help which locations are safe and welcoming. It also indicates those spaces that will support any person should they need assistance until police arrive.

A number of community spaces have displayed the Safe Space emblem, says Const. Richard Wright of the Ashcroft RCMP. “It is wonderful to see the community standing up and supporting safety and diversity.”

Any business or community space that wishes to display the “Safe Place” emblem can either collect one from the Ashcroft RCMP Detachment or call the detachment at (250) 453-2216.



editorial@accjournal.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

AshcroftLocal News