A map of the route EBus had proposed between Kamloops and Prince George. PTB Board file.

Second bus route between Kamloops and Prince George denied

New route would have ‘adverse effect’ on existing operator

A company that applied for a bus route between Kamloops and Prince George has been denied by the Passenger Transportation Board (PTB).

EBus proposed the route with intermediate stops in Cache Creek, Clinton, 70 Mile House, the District of 100 Mile House, Lac la Hache, Williams Lake, Quesnel and Hixon. The proposal was for three trips per week northbound and three trips per week southbound.

In March 2019, the Board approved a similar route by Gertzen Ventures LTD (GLV), operating as Adventure Charters, which has been operating for four months, offering two trips weekly. The addition of EBus would have brought that up to 5 trips weekly in each direction.

“The panel finds that, at this time, the proposed addition of Route D, could have an injurious and adverse effect on the new ICB [Inter-City Bus] operator and the overall viability of ICB services on the corridor.”

Janna Gertzen, owner of Adventure Charters, said they were very happy with the decision.

“We had put in a protest against the application,” she told Black Press Thursday. “We did not think it was right that the Passenger Transport Board would open up our existing licence to another licence so quickly. It would have meant the demise of our runs without allowing us to properly establish a foothold. If you read the PTB decision on why they rejected the proposal, they definitely took our thoughts and feelings into account.”

In May of this year the Gertzens started offering the bus service, after receiving final approval in April.

Read more:We’re ready to roll,’ Adventure Charters and Rentals receives final approval for new bus service

“It’s growing all the time — the Kamloops run is a little slower than the Surrey run for sure, but it’s slowly growing as we’re getting word of the service out there,” Gertzen said.

Among other things, EBus argued its service would differ from GVL because “while GLV uses mini buses that are non-accessible and do not have washrooms, EBus proposes the use of a highway coach with amenities such as seatbelts, accessibility, washroom, wi-fi, coach seating and entertainment options. All the coaches would be supplied with a wheelchair lift to ensure that all customers can use its scheduled services to meet their travel needs.”

Longterm, having wheelchair accessible coaches is something Gertzen said they would like to have.

“Because we started off with existing equipment, it’s not something that we had. Any future buses that we purchase for this run will include the wheelchair lift.”

Presently Adventure Charters offering two round trips per week from Prince George to Kamloops and Prince George to Surrey and everywhere in between.

“As ridership grows we will be adding more days,” Gertzen said.

The PTB did approve Ebus’ other proposed segment with route points in Chase, Sorrento, Salmon Arm, Enderby and Armstrong, mostly along Highway 1 with Kamloops and Vernon, noting that “the applicant has demonstrated a public need to expand service.”

The decision was made on Aug. 22.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. speculation tax going up for non-Canadian property owners
Next story
‘If anybody could do it, he could,’ Terry Fox’s nurse to speak at B.C. run

Just Posted

Second bus route between Kamloops and Prince George denied

New route would have ‘adverse effect’ on existing operator

Ashcroft Fire Department members learn new skills during extrication exercise

Today’s vehicles pose more challenges and hazards for firefighters trying to extricate victims

Local first responders create mosaic to show they’re ‘Stronger Together’ after events of 2017

Community members invited to the public unveiling in Ashcroft on Sept. 22

Ashcroft council holds first meeting with new CAO, presents updated financial report

During CAO Anne Yanciw’s first council meeting with the village, gallery discussion was quite lively

Local News Briefs: Annual Terry Fox Run returns to Ashcroft on Sept. 15

Plus Sea Cadets looking for members, art classes, workshops, a Home Alone course, and more

VIDEO: Federal party leaders set to dive into Day 2 of the election campaign

Trudeau will not appear at first of several planned leaders’ debates tonight in Toronto

‘If anybody could do it, he could,’ Terry Fox’s nurse to speak at B.C. run

Alison Ince remembers being ‘impressed’ with Terry Fox when they first met in 1977

B.C. speculation tax going up for non-Canadian property owners

Finance minister to decide soon if strata rent bans exempted

Kelowna woman argues she can safely drive while using chopsticks, judge disagrees

Corinne Jackson was pulled over and ticketed for driving without due care along Highway 33

Moose breaks into Fort St. John school district office

Conservation officers found the animal and determined it was fine, ‘all things considered’

Opioids to be dispensed via vending machine on Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside

Dr. Mark Tyndall says vending machine will help prevent overdoses from fentanyl-laced street drugs

Man thanks Victoria police for arresting him after drug-fuelled spree

Suspect says he was unable to access detox or social services

Elizabeth May: ‘Likely’ more Greens elected in Greater Victoria

Federal leader kicked of 43rd election in her riding of Saanich–Gulf Islands

Trudeau election plane damaged in Victoria after media bus drives under wing

Officials say Liberal leader’s scheduled flights to Kamloops and Edmonton are not affected

Most Read