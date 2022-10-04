A health-care worker prepares monkeypox vaccine in Montreal on July 23, 2022. Second doses of the monkeypox vaccine will be available to British Columbians starting this week. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

A health-care worker prepares monkeypox vaccine in Montreal on July 23, 2022. Second doses of the monkeypox vaccine will be available to British Columbians starting this week. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Second doses of monkeypox vaccine available in B.C. this week

Those who received their first dose at least 28 days ago are eligible for their second

Second doses of the monkeypox vaccine will be available to British Columbians starting this week.

The Provincial Health Services Authority says those who received their first dose at least 28 days ago are eligible to make appointments for their second, as part of a two-dose series approved by Health Canada.

More than 19,000 doses of Imvamune have been administered to those most at risk of contracting the virus in B.C.

The health authority says eligible people who have not yet received a first dose are encouraged to do so, but those who have had a monkeypox infection do not need a vaccine.

It says more appointments will be added in the coming weeks as capacity for delivering the vaccine grows.

Monkeypox spreads when people have close, physical contact with an infected person’s lesions, their clothing or bedsheets, and symptoms can include rash, swollen lymph nodes and fever.

The Public Health Agency of Canada says a total of 1,400 cases of the virus have been confirmed in Canada, including 162 in British Columbia.

RELATED: B.C. releases details of monkeypox vaccine availability as outbreak spreads globally

BC Healthvaccines

Previous story
B.C. Electoral Boundaries Commission proposes to add six new ridings
Next story
Feds give UBC $11.18 million to advance mRNA vaccine technology

Just Posted

Williams Lake city councillor Ivan Bonnell during an interview with the Tribune on Thursday, Sept. 29. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake city councillor seriously injured in motorcycle crash

About 100 people gathered Sunday, Oct. 2 outside the Williams Lake RCMP detachment to mourn the loss of 21-year-old Surrance Myers who died Oct. 1 while in police custody. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Police watchdog investigating in-custody death of young Williams Lake man

A search is underway in the Chilcotin for a woman last seen Friday (Sept. 30) heading out hunting south of Alexis Creek. If anyone has seen her, they are asked to contact the Alexis Creek RCMP. (Photo submitted)
UPDATE: Missing hunter in Chilcotin found safe

Casey Myers, the father of Surrance Myers, receives support from community members during a candlelight vigil outside the Williams Lake RCMP detachment Sunday evening (Oct. 2). Casey said he was notified Saturday evening that his son died in police cells. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Family looks for answers into death of young Indigenous man in Williams Lake RCMP cells