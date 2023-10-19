Two of the winning posters from Interior Health’s 2022 ‘Take a Breath: Teen Voices on Tobacco and Vaping’ campaign poster contest. (Photo credit: Interior Health)

Two of the winning posters from Interior Health’s 2022 ‘Take a Breath: Teen Voices on Tobacco and Vaping’ campaign poster contest. (Photo credit: Interior Health)

Second youth tobacco/vaping awareness poster contest open

Interior Health inviting youth in the region to submit original artwork about the dangers of tobacco

Interior Health (IH) is asking young artists to share their thoughts and experiences in the second “Tobacco and Vaping Poster Contest” for a chance to win $150.

Youth enrolled in grades 8 through 12 throughout the IH region are invited to submit original artwork in the form of a poster for the “Take a Breath: Teen Voices on Tobacco and Vaping” campaign poster contest. The project was launched in 2022, and differs from many other campaigns that focus exclusively on the health concerns of using tobacco and vape products by asking youth to share their perspective on the issue.

“Young people are the experts when it comes to understanding why youth use tobacco and vape, and how smoking/tobacco and vaping impacts them and their friends, family, school and community,” notes a press release from IH. “It’s important to hear their voices and views.”

Aspiring youth artists can create and submit original artwork in the form of a poster that shares a message about the impact of youth tobacco use, smoking, and vaping based on one of five themes: facts about smoking/tobacco, cannabis, and vaping products; the importance of ceremonial tobacco for Indigenous traditions (open to Indigenous youth only); strategies used by tobacco and vaping companies to promote their products; how these products impact teens’ lives; and the environmental impact of tobacco and vaping. One winning poster will be chosen for each of the five themes.

The contest was developed by the Tobacco and Vapour Reduction Team at IH. It is designed to be a fresh, innovative approach for engaging with youth in meaningful conversations about tobacco use and vaping, and how it affects them and their friends, family, school, community, and environment. The team worked in collaboration with teens from the McCreary Centre Society, and the intention is to recruit and share messages that are made by youth for youth.

Teens who want to participate have until Dec. 1 to submit their entries for a chance to win a $150 gift card of their choice. The artwork and messages of the winning posters will be celebrated and recognized by being professionally printed and displayed in IH health care centres, as well as on social media and the IH website.

More information on how to enter the contest can be found at www.interiorhealth.ca/takeabreath.

Health

Previous story
Oakes pushes gov on student supports for sexual misconduct
Next story
Police watchdog investigates West Kelowna RCMP actions after suspect injured

Just Posted

The CPKC Holiday Train pulls into Ashcroft in December 2022. The train will be returning to the town on Dec. 16, 2023. (Photo credit: Josh White)
All aboard! CPKC Holiday Train returns to Ashcroft on Dec. 16

Scammers targeting seniors often claim to be friends or family members who are in an emergency situation and need funds right now, and are using increasingly sophisticated methods to sound more convincing. (Photo credit: Better Business Bureau)
So-called ‘grandparent scams’ becoming more sophisticated

Giri Fournier (l) reacts as Kevin Beenham, playing Bond, James Bond, shows everyone how big he wants his name to be in the credits in the program. Meanwhile, Pamela Ainge (seated) and Mavourneen Varcoe-Ryan do an excellent job of not breaking focus, something that isn’t as easy as it sounds amid the chaos. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Theatre Diaries 3: Starting to put all the pieces together

The Ashcroft Legion is looking for volunteers who can spare an hour or two at one of their Poppy Campaign tables in Ashcroft or Cache Creek. This year’s campaign starts on Oct. 27. (Photo credit: Royal Canadian Legion)
School district seeking public input on proposed boundary changes