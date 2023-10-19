Second youth tobacco/vaping awareness poster contest open

Interior Health (IH) is asking young artists to share their thoughts and experiences in the second “Tobacco and Vaping Poster Contest” for a chance to win $150.

Youth enrolled in grades 8 through 12 throughout the IH region are invited to submit original artwork in the form of a poster for the “Take a Breath: Teen Voices on Tobacco and Vaping” campaign poster contest. The project was launched in 2022, and differs from many other campaigns that focus exclusively on the health concerns of using tobacco and vape products by asking youth to share their perspective on the issue.

“Young people are the experts when it comes to understanding why youth use tobacco and vape, and how smoking/tobacco and vaping impacts them and their friends, family, school and community,” notes a press release from IH. “It’s important to hear their voices and views.”

Aspiring youth artists can create and submit original artwork in the form of a poster that shares a message about the impact of youth tobacco use, smoking, and vaping based on one of five themes: facts about smoking/tobacco, cannabis, and vaping products; the importance of ceremonial tobacco for Indigenous traditions (open to Indigenous youth only); strategies used by tobacco and vaping companies to promote their products; how these products impact teens’ lives; and the environmental impact of tobacco and vaping. One winning poster will be chosen for each of the five themes.

The contest was developed by the Tobacco and Vapour Reduction Team at IH. It is designed to be a fresh, innovative approach for engaging with youth in meaningful conversations about tobacco use and vaping, and how it affects them and their friends, family, school, community, and environment. The team worked in collaboration with teens from the McCreary Centre Society, and the intention is to recruit and share messages that are made by youth for youth.

Teens who want to participate have until Dec. 1 to submit their entries for a chance to win a $150 gift card of their choice. The artwork and messages of the winning posters will be celebrated and recognized by being professionally printed and displayed in IH health care centres, as well as on social media and the IH website.

More information on how to enter the contest can be found at www.interiorhealth.ca/takeabreath.

