Parliament Hill. (Wikimedia Commons)

Security forces stop man with knife on Parliament Hill

RCMP say Ottawa police are investigating

Police are investigating after a man with a knife was detained today during the Changing of the Guard parade on Parliament Hill.

The Defence Department says the incident took place this morning at 10:15 on the Hill lawns.

The department says any threat was halted due to the quick reaction of soldiers, the RCMP and the Parliamentary Protective Service.

No one was injured during the events.

The RCMP say Ottawa police are investigating.

Security on Parliament Hill has been bolstered since a man with a gun went on a rampage in the Centre Block almost four years ago.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Should police officers also have veteran licence plates?
Next story
Man serving time for Mountie’s death sentenced to additional 18 months

Just Posted

100 Mile Free Press and Ashcroft-Cache Creek Journal win Canadian Community Newspaper Award for Fire Fight

“[It] should be shared with all the people who told us their stories and trusted us with them”

Familiar face returns to Gold Country Communities Society

Marcie Down has left the Village of Cache Creek to become the society’s new executive director.

Cache Creek campground finally reopens after flooding

Brookside Campground was closed for more than 11 weeks after this year’s floods.

Rolgear takes another step forward with European patent

Company is proof that building a better mousetrap — or screwdriver — pays off.

Ashcroft gets rainbow crosswalk

The colourful crosswalk on Railway Avenue is a sign of welcome and inclusion.

Update: Police probe Toronto shooting that killed 2, injured 12; suspected gunman dead

Paramedics said many of the victims in Danforth, including a child, were rushed to trauma centres

Man serving time for Mountie’s death sentenced to additional 18 months

Fenton already serving four years for death of RCMP Contstable Sarah Beckett

Ten-year-old girl, 18-year-old woman killed in Toronto shooting

A man went on a shooting spree in Toronto on Sunday

Security forces stop man with knife on Parliament Hill

RCMP say Ottawa police are investigating

Should police officers also have veteran licence plates?

The province of British Columbia is accepting feedback from the public until early September

Quesnel man charged with second degree murder after fatal stabbings

Kristopher Edward Leclair will be in court in Prince George this week

Complaints about B.C. government up, Ombudsperson says

Medical premium issues continue as people await phase-out

Hadfield, Rogen, Virtue and Moir among Canada’s Walk of Fame inductees

10 people will be recognized at a ceremony slated for December

Swimmer Ryan Lochte suspended by U.S. Anti-Doping Agency

Lochte is suspended until July 2019

Most Read