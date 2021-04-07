Seedy Sunday event and outdoor market in Clinton this weekend

Ashcroft Legion take-out dinner

On Friday, April 9 the Ashcroft Legion is offering a home-cooked take-out dinner of baked ham, scalloped potatoes, vegetables, salad, a bun, and dessert for $13 per plate.

Dinners can be booked in advance by calling (250) 457-9133. Specify how many dinners you want, then drop by the Legion building on Brink Street at 5:30 p.m. on April 9 to pick up dinner and pay for it at the door.

Clinton Seedy Sunday

Clinton Communities in Bloom is holding its annual seedy Sunday event on April 11, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. adjacent to the community garden (behind Gardenside Pottery). In addition to seeds, there will be vendors, information about invasive plants and their management, a concession, Hope Garden starter kits, garden tools, a Clinton CiB fundraiser, and more. Admission is by donation.

An outdoor market at Hunnie’s (across the street from the community garden) will be taking place at the same time. Please note that COVID-19 protocols will be in place at both events.

Ashcroft COVID vaccine clinic change of venue

The location for the upcoming COVID-19 Community Vaccine Clinic in Ashcroft, taking place from April 26 to May 6, has been moved from the Drylands Arena to the Ashcroft HUB (711 Hill Street). Interior Health and the Village of Ashcroft felt the HUB would be warmer and more comfortable for all involved.

Please note that only the location has changed. If you have already booked a date and time for the clinic, it will remain the same; only the venue has changed.

To book an appointment at the Ashcroft clinic or the one being held in Clinton from April 15 to 19 — which has had 200 spots added — call the new provincial booking call centre (toll-free) at 1-833-838-2323. Appointments can also now be booked online; go to https://www2.gov.bc.ca/getvaccinated.html.

Taking time off for COVID vaccine

As part of B.C.’s COVID-19 Immunization Plan, workers can take the time they need to receive the COVID-19 vaccine without fear of losing their jobs.

“We need to get British Columbians vaccinated if we want to put this pandemic behind us,” says Harry Bains, Minister of Labour. “This safeguard ensures no one will lose their job if they need time away from work to get vaccinated for COVID-19.”

The Province has made regulatory improvements under the Employment Standards Act to quickly bring in a job-protected leave. Part-time and full-time workers will be able to take the time needed to travel and receive the vaccine or to take a dependent family member to receive the vaccine.

“I encourage all workers to get your vaccine as soon as it’s your turn,” Bains says. “And I know most businesses understand the importance of having their employees vaccinated and providing a safe work space for workers and customers.”

Switch to summer hours

Some Eco-Depots and transfer stations in the Thompson-Nicola Regional District have switched to summer hours as of April 1. The sites are open on all regularly scheduled days except Christmas Day, Boxing Day, and New Year’s Day.

Lytton: Wednesday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Spences Bridge: Wednesday and Sunday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cache Creek: Wednesday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Loon Lake: Wednesday, Saturday, Sunday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Clinton: Friday through Monday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. 70 Mile: Saturday through Wednesday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Become an organ donor

April is organ donation awareness month, when people across Canada are encouraged to learn about organ donation, register as an organ donor, and make their wishes known to family and friends.

Rick and Noreen Woodford experienced firsthand the value of knowing their loved one’s wishes on organ donation. Their 34-year-old son, Matthew (Mattie), donated four life-saving organs when he died in a house fire in 2018. They were not surprised that Mattie had registered as a donor the day after his eighteenth birthday, as it reflected his kind and generous spirit. They call his gift of life a “bit of light” at a very dark time, and were so proud of his decision.

“We have not had one second of regret for honouring Mattie’s wishes,” says Noreen. “If you are in the unfortunate position that you can donate your organs, make it easier on your family by registering and telling them your wishes.”

British Columbians are encouraged to take action and register their own decision about organ donation this April and share their wishes with family at www.taketwominutes.ca. Registering as an organ donor offers hope to the almost 700 people waiting for an organ transplant in B.C.

Screenwriter in Residence

The Thompson-Nicola Regional Library (TNRL) is excited to announce the appointment of Kamloops-born and -raised screenwriter Ken Hegan as Screenwriter in Residence for fall 2021.

Following the success of their 2019 Writer in Residence program with mystery author Deryn Collier, the library is shifting gears this year to work with the strong film and television industry in the region. The residency is designed to encourage the development of the written arts in the Thompson-Nicola Regional District, connect writers and the general public, and provide the writer with time, space, and resources to work on their own writing projects.

Hegan has written for more than 20 TV series and specials that have been broadcast on CBC, TSN, The Comedy Network, and more. Three of his feature film scripts have been optioned by production companies, and he is currently filming and directing his latest screenplay, Outrunners, in Kamloops and across B.C.

Hegan’s residency will run from September to December 2021 and will include one-on-one consultations for local writers, group writing workshops for teens and adults, live script readings featuring Kamloops actors, and Canadian film screenings in partnership with the Kamloops Film Society.



