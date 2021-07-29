A series of earthquakes struck off the Alaska coast starting late July 28 and continued into July 29. (United States Geological Survey map)

A series of earthquakes struck off the Alaska coast starting late July 28 and continued into July 29. (United States Geological Survey map)

UPDATE: 57 earthquakes detected off Alaska peninsula following 8.2-magnitude quake Wednesday night

No tsunami warning in effect

A series of earthquakes has been shaking the Alaska peninsula since late Wednesday night and into early Thursday morning.

An 8.2-magnitude quake struck 104 kilometers southeast of Perryville, Alaska, at 11:15 p.m. on Wednesday, according to United States Geological Survey. It was followed almost four minutes later by a 6.1-magnitude earthquake 114 km from Perryville and a 5.9 quake 119 km from Chignik four minutes after that.

As of 6:17 a.m. July 29, a total of 57 earthquakes have been detected near the Alaska peninsula following that initial 8.2 quake Wednesday night. The aftershocks ranged in magnitude from 2.6 to 6.1 with most sitting around 4.

There is no active tsunami warning for the area or B.C.

More to come.

ALSO READ: After the ‘Big One,’ will your family be ready?

ALSO READ: Know what to do in the event of a Greater Victoria tsunami warning

ALSO READ: Be Prepared: Tsunami risk from Sooke to Sidney

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Earthquake

Previous story
RCMP recover stamp collections and want to return them to sender

Just Posted

Evacuation alert for 161 issued by the TNRD July 28.
Evacuation alert issued in Big Bar Lake area

6 Mile Lake south of Clinton was the scene of a fatal collision on July 25 involving a stolen pickup truck. (Photo credit: Locations Hub)
Clinton RCMP probe fatal collision involving stolen truck at 6 Mile Lake

Barney Bentall, Dan Fremlin, Dustin Bentall and Trixie Berkel perform during a benefit concert for Lytton in Clinton Friday, July 23. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press).
Clinton benefit concerts raise over $8,000 for Lytton

Proposed plan of the new EcoDepot serving Cache Creek and Ashcroft. Work is scheduled to start in August, with the opening planned for spring 2022. (Photo credit: TNRD)
Work on new Cache Creek/Ashcroft Eco-Depot starts next month