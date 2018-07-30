Seth Rogen could become voice of Toronto Transit too

The beloved Canadian actor has already signed on to replace Morgan Freeman’s voice on Vancouver buses and SkyTrains

Are Seth Rogen’s raspy tones headed for the Toronto Transit Commission?

Last week the Canadian comedy star announced he’s going to be the guest voice of Metro Vancouver’s transit authority.

READ MORE: Seth Rogan to ‘guest voice’ on TransLink in Vancouver

And on Monday, TTC spokesman Brad Ross hinted on Twitter that Rogen may do something similar in Toronto.

Ross tweeted a photo of himself and Rogen standing beside a microphone.

Rogen is wearing a black cap with the words “Bloor-Yonge,” which is a TTC subway station.

“What is fellow Canadian and public transit user @Sethrogen doing posing for a selfie with me — in a #TTC Bloor-Yonge ball cap, no less? Stay tuned!” Ross tweeted, sparking rumours that Rogen may also be doing voice work for the TTC.

Ross declined a request for an interview Monday.

Rogen volunteered to voice for Metro Vancouver’s TransLink as a replacement for Morgan Freeman.

READ MORE: Seth Rogan to be recognized on Canada’s Walk of Fame

In May, TransLink halted public announcements voiced by Freeman following allegations of harassment and inappropriate behaviour against the Oscar winner.

TransLink said Rogen’s distinctive voice and laugh will be heard on transit platforms, SkyTrains and buses across the region in the coming weeks and into the fall.

His voice messages will cover transit etiquette as well as “interesting tidbits” about the area and his relationship to Metro Vancouver.

Rogen, who was born in Vancouver, said he grew up taking public transportation and still does whenever he’s in the city.

The Canadian Press

