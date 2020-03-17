Seven B.C. firefighters in self-isolation after COVID-19 exposure

Seven Langley firefighters are in self-isolation after being exposed to a case of COVID-19 while on duty, Township deputy fire chief Monty Armstrong confirmed.
“We are working closely with Fraser Health,” he said.
“They were exposed during a call,” Armstrong added.
Crews responded to a medical call on March 9 and were informed by Fraser Health on Monday that the man firefighters were assisting had a confirmed case of COVID-19, Township fire chief Bruce Ferguson said.
The man’s condition is not known, he noted.
“As far as I know they are doing well,” Ferguson said about the firefighters in self-isolation.
