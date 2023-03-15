A BC Wildfire Service officer carries out a prescribed burn near Penticton. Burns will be going on in the Lytton area between now and April 11. (Photo credit: BC Wildfire Service)

Several prescribed burns scheduled to take place in Lytton area

Subject to consitions, burns will take place between now and April 11

The BC Wildfire Service, Lytton First Nation, Skuppah Indian Band, and the Cascades Forest District have announced plans to conduct several prescribed burns in the Lytton area over the coming weeks.

Weather permitting, these prescribed burns are scheduled to take place anytime between now and April 11. Smoke and flames may be visible to the surrounding communities and from adjacent highways and roads.

The burns will be taking place in four areas:

Lytton Creek Gully prescribed burn: BCWS staff will be assisting Lytton First Nation with the Lytton Creek Gully burn, located on Indian Reserve 17, east of Highway 1. The prescribed burn is approximately 2.3 hectares in size and is being conducted with the aim of fuel reduction and ecosystem restoration.

47 Field prescribed burn: BCWS staff will be assisting Lytton First Nation with the 47 Field prescribed burn, located on Ngwyu’uyemc 36 Indian Reserve in the Botanie Valley. The burn is approximately 38.8 hectares in size and is being conducted with the aim of surface fuel reduction. The burn supports the traditional use of fire as a tool to improve the landscape.

Skuppah prescribed burn: BCWS staff will be assisting Skuppah Indian Band with a prescribed burn located three kilometres south of Lytton and west of Highway 1. This prescribed burn will be approximately 22 hectares in size. The intent of this prescribed burn is the reduction of surface fuels and ecosystem restoration, and supports traditional objectives on Inklyuhkinatko Indian Reserve and Skuppah 4 Indian Reserve.

Loring Way prescribed burn: BCWS staff will be conducting this prescribed burn one kilometre east of Lytton along Highway 1. The prescribed burn is approximately 41 hectares in size and will be conducted with the goal of fuel reduction and ecosystem restoration.

Staff from the BC Wildfire Service will carefully prepare, control, and monitor all of the fires. The exact timing of the burns will depend on site, weather, venting, and snow conditions. Burning will proceed only if conditions are suitable and allow smoke to dissipate.

To report a wildfire, unattended campfire, or open burning violation, call 1-800-663-5555 toll-free or *5555 on a cell phone.


Lytton

