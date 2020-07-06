Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for Cariboo, North Thompson region

A severe thunderstorm watch in effect for Prince George, the Cariboo and North Thompson regions Monday, July 6, 2020.

Environment Canada issued the watch at 10:52 a.m., noting that conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain Monday afternoon and evening.

“Large hail can damage property and cause injury. Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles. Intense lightning is likely with any thunderstorm that develops. Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads,” states the watch.

The region has seen significant rainfall in recent weeks, prompting warnings and watches from the BC River Forecast Centre for Interior rivers.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:

editor@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Environment Canada weather