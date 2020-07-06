Environment Canada has issued a thunderstorm watch for the Cariboo region. (Black Press Media file photo)

Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for Cariboo, North Thompson region

Prince George, Quesnel, Williams Lake and 100 Mile House all under watch

A severe thunderstorm watch in effect for Prince George, the Cariboo and North Thompson regions Monday, July 6, 2020.

Environment Canada issued the watch at 10:52 a.m., noting that conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain Monday afternoon and evening.

“Large hail can damage property and cause injury. Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles. Intense lightning is likely with any thunderstorm that develops. Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads,” states the watch.

The region has seen significant rainfall in recent weeks, prompting warnings and watches from the BC River Forecast Centre for Interior rivers.

Environment Canada weather

Kamloops RCMP officer's conduct under review after blackface jokes on social media
Don't criticize China's treatment of Hong Kong, Beijing warns Canada

