Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Cariboo

Residents with flower baskets and gardens may want to take precautions today.

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch at 4:42 a.m. for late Tuesday afternoon for the Cariboo, Arrow Lakes – Slocan Lake, North Thompson, Okanagan Valley and Shuswap regions, noting conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain.

Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall.

