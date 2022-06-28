A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for the Cariboo region Tuesday, June 28. Earlier this month residents on the west side of the city were rocked with an intense thunder and lightning storm. (Matthew Watson photo)

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for the Cariboo region Tuesday, June 28. Earlier this month residents on the west side of the city were rocked with an intense thunder and lightning storm. (Matthew Watson photo)

Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Cariboo

Watch for hail late Tuesday afternoon

Residents with flower baskets and gardens may want to take precautions today.

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch at 4:42 a.m. for late Tuesday afternoon for the Cariboo, Arrow Lakes – Slocan Lake, North Thompson, Okanagan Valley and Shuswap regions, noting conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain.

Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall.

Read More: Powerful storm sweeps over Williams Lake area

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Williams Lake

Previous story
Government, police, organizers granted full standing at Emergencies Act inquiry
Next story
Fourth round of extended Highway 1 closures announced east of Golden

Just Posted

The ruins of houses and businesses are seen in Lytton, B.C., on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, almost a year after the town was destroyed by fire during the heat dome weather event. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Trial by fire continues for Lytton, B.C., its residents in limbo, buildings in ruins

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for the Cariboo region Tuesday, June 28. Earlier this month residents on the west side of the city were rocked with an intense thunder and lightning storm. (Matthew Watson photo)
Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Cariboo

Nancy Lulua prepares for the bannock-making competition at the High Bar First Nation Aboriginal event on Tuesday, June 21. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press).
Bannock makers compete for dough, bragging rights

The Rocky Mountaineer passenger train passes behind a home that remains standing in an area fenced off after last year's devastating wildfire, in Lytton, B.C., on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. The fire-ravaged community of Lytton, B.C., will get $77 million from the federal government to help it rebuild a fire-resistant and energy-efficient community. Two people were killed and much of the centre of the village was destroyed when wildfire ripped through the community almost a year ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. announces $21M for Lytton as one-year anniversary since tragic fire nears