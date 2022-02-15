Britain’s Prince Andrew is seen in this April 5, 2015 photo in London. A tentative settlement has been reached in a lawsuit accusing Prince Andrew of sexually abusing Virginia Giuffre when she was 17 years old, according to a court filing in Manhattan on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. (Neil Hall/PA via AP)

Britain’s Prince Andrew is seen in this April 5, 2015 photo in London. A tentative settlement has been reached in a lawsuit accusing Prince Andrew of sexually abusing Virginia Giuffre when she was 17 years old, according to a court filing in Manhattan on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. (Neil Hall/PA via AP)

Sexual abuse lawsuit against Prince Andrew settled out of court, lawyers say

Virginia Giuffre had accused the royal of sexually abusing her when she was 17

A tentative settlement has been reached in a lawsuit accusing Prince Andrew of sexually abusing Virginia Giuffre when she was 17 years old, according to a court filing Tuesday.

Attorney David Boies, who represents Giuffre, said in a filing in Manhattan federal court that lawyers on both sides were informing the judge that a settlement in principle has been reached and they’ll request a dismissal of the lawsuit within a month.

Meanwhile, the letter said, the judge should suspend all deadlines and hold the action in abeyance.

Giuffre sued Andrew in August. The American accused the British royal of sexually abusing her when she was 17 while she traveled with financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Andrew has strenuously denied Giuffre’s allegations and attempted to get the lawsuit tossed.

READ MORE: Queen removes Prince Andrew’s military roles, patronages

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Royal family

Previous story
Vaccinated Canadians can take antigen test instead of PCR for pre-arrival COVID testing: feds
Next story
‘Gassy Jack’ statue toppled in Vancouver during women’s memorial march

Just Posted

FILE – A nearly empty Granville Street entertainment district is seen just before 10 p.m. on St. Patrick’s Day in downtown Vancouver, on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Dancing back, gatherings uncapped: B.C. keeps masks, vaccine cards in COVID restriction update

Williams Lake First Nation commemorated Canada’s first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation Sept. 30, 2021. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Phyllis Webstad, First Nations chiefs condemn use of Every Child Matters shirts by Freedom Convoy

Interior Health president and CEO Susan Brown.
Interior Health loses 4% of staff to vax mandate, 800 call in sick per day

Ms M. Marlow and Lytton Fire Chief Jason Phillips (l) with some of the Desert Sands Community School Grade 2/3 students. (Photo credit: Submitted)
Desert Sands students create cards for a great cause