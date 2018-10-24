Former gymnastics coach Dave Brubaker, right, leaves the court house in Sarnia, Ont., Tuesday, October 23, 2018 following the first day of testimony in his sexual assault trial. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Geoff Robins

Sexual assault trial for former gymnastics coach continues

Dave Brubaker, who was formerly director of the women’s national gymnastics team, has pleaded not guilty.

In a letter written shortly after his arrest, a former gymnastics coach accused of sexually assaulting a young gymnast years ago apologized for “crossing the line” but insisted his actions were not sexually motivated.

Dave Brubaker penned the letter to the complainant, now a woman in her 30s, during a videotaped interview with police that was played at his sexual assault trial in Sarnia, Ont., on Wednesday.

“I have reflected on all the things uncovered … in the social media and the Me Too campaign,” he said in the letter that was also addressed to his wife and another gymnast. “I am guilty of crossing the line, but I want you all to know that my intentions were not sexual or premeditated.”

Brubaker, who was formerly director of the women’s national gymnastics team, has pleaded not guilty to one count of sexual assault and one count of invitation to sexual touching at his judge-alone trial. The charges relate to alleged incidents between 2000 and 2007.

The judge presiding over the case is considering whether to allow Brubaker’s interview into evidence after court heard that the interviewing officer is related to the complainant.

Related: Ontario gymnastics coach accused of sexual misconduct also coached in B.C., group says

Related: Ex Kelowna gymnastics coach sentenced for child porn

Brubaker said in the police interview that since the complainant left the sport at 19, people’s expectations and standards of behaviour have changed.

“After (the complainant) stopped gymnastics and (another gymnast) went to university, we kind of reflected on a lot of things and we knew that we couldn’t carry on and we had to make changes,” he said in the interview. “Not just us but the whole sport.”

The woman has testified that Brubaker would kiss her on the lips to say hello and goodbye starting when she was 12 years old, and touch her inappropriately during sports massages.

Brubaker said he thought he was being a supportive coach at the time.

“I thought I was doing the right thing to help them,” he said in the police interview, denying his intent was sexual. ”I can see that by today’s measures it’s different.”

The complainant also said Brubaker would pick her up from school, and take her to his house where he occasionally would spoon her in bed and tickle her belly, before driving her to practice

Brubaker told the officer that he didn’t remember doing that.

In the police interview, Brubaker also distanced himself from other prominent men in the world of gymnastics who face allegations of sexual assault or misconduct, mentioning Larry Nassar, a former U.S. sports doctor sentenced to 40 to 125 years in prison after being accused of sexually abusing hundreds of girls.

“I just don’t want to be painted with that same brush, because I don’t have those same intentions,” Brubaker said.

Nicole Thompson, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Saskatchewan promising safer highway intersections after Broncos bus crash
Next story
South Carolina convenience store sold $1.537 billion ticket

Just Posted

Cache Creek elects new mayor for first time in 28 years

Newcomer Santo Talarico becomes Cache Creek mayor

Barbara Roden first woman elected as mayor in Ashcroft

Honoured by voters’ trust and looking forward to taking Village to next level

Ashcroft councillors-elect excited about being elected

Council newcomers bring different skill sets and some bright new ideas

Susan Swan wins Clinton mayor race by one vote

Incumbent councillor defeats former mayor and two other contenders.

Ashcroft Legion hosting a children’s Christmas party

Fundraising has been successful; the next step is to get children signed up.

VIDEO: ‘The Hockey Song’ heads to Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame

Stompin’ Tom classic to be honoured this weekend when the Toronto Maple Leafs play the Winnipeg Jets

Coyotes score 3 in final period to dump Canucks 4-1

WATCH: Injury-riddled Vancouver squad without several key players

Terminally ill B.C. woman bound, assaulted in home invasion

Sicamous RCMP want public’s help in finding suspects who drove a stolen white Ford pickup

Trans Mountain like Monty Python’s dead parrot under Trudeau government: Scheer

Conservative leader say prime minister wants everyone to believe the project is still alive

Former BC First Nations chief charged with sexual assault

Previously a longtime leader of the Little Shuswap Lake Indian Band to return to court in November

Toad’s breath, bat warts: Starbucks releases Halloween frappe

The trendy coffee giant’s over-the-top Halloween drink is coming.

Keep secret ballot votes for union certification, B.C. panel says

Drop essential service rule for schools, Harry Bains advised

International call for action to save B.C.’s old-growth rainforests

Petition with 185,000 signatures delivered to B.C. Legislature

PHOTOS: Wolves caught on B.C. trail cam hunting cow

A trail cam at a range in the Kamloops area captured these wolves giving chase

Most Read