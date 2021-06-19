Short-lived heatwave headed for Metro Vancouver this weekend

Temperatures are expected to be up to 10 degrees higher than average Sunday and Monday

People in Metro Vancouver can expect to experience a short wave of heat just in time for Father’s Day, according to Environment Canada. (Black Press Media files)

People in Metro Vancouver can expect to experience a short wave of heat just in time for Father’s Day, Environment Canada says.

The agency released a special weather alert Saturday (June 19), cautioning folks in Fraser Valley, Howe Sound, on the Sunshine Coast, Southern Gulf Islands and Vancouver Island.

“After a relatively cool start to the weekend, temperatures will be on the rise again on Father’s Day,” reads the weather alert.

Temperatures are expected to be five to 10 degrees higher than average Sunday and peak in the low 30s on Monday in regions away from the immediate coast.

“The ridge associated with this warm spell will start shifting inland on Tuesday, ushering the hot air into the Interior.”



sarah.grochowski@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Weather