FILE – Wildfire burning in the Okanagan. (Naomi Parkman Sansome/Facebook)

Should B.C. already be implementing province-wide fire bans?

A petition is calling for B.C. Wildfire Service to issue a ban to reduce risk of human caused wildfires

Concerned British Columbians are hoping a petition urging B.C. Wildfire Services to implement a full fire ban will help reduce the risk of wildfires.

The ‘Keep B.C. Green Full Fire Ban Now’ petition was created on Change.org recently.

“It’s our right to protect our homes, families, livelihoods, forests and environment around us,” the petition reads.

“The normal process of fire restrictions leave our communities at risk. It is not even the middle of May and we have HUMAN caused fires causing evacuations, devastating the land and polluting our air.”

READ MORE: Unusually dry March leads to dozens of grass fires in B.C.

READ MORE: Fire officials warn of ‘overwintering’ fires as winter melts away

The initiative was started by Cambria Volonte, who set a goal of a thousand signatures. 

“To say an experience of a campfire is worth the economic impact these fires have on our communities or the emotional impact on those that are chased from their homes. If you are not directly affected by the fires your health and those of your loved ones is still compromised, smoke travels as we all know,” wrote Volonte.

ALSO READ: Small South Okanagan wildfire under control

This year so far, 94.6 per cent of fires have been human-caused, totalling 174.

There were 28 human caused active fires as of Sunday evening.

Previous story
For trans people, gender-swap photo filters are no mere game
Next story
Growing wildfire prompts evacuation of High Level, Alta.

Just Posted

Historic Hat Creek Ranch in state of uncertainty

B.C. government will proceed with public process to seek new site managers for Hat Creek

Convicted animal abuser to return to B.C. court May 21

Catherine Jessica Adams is facing a breach of probation charge

Closures for Ashcroft Hospital over long weekend

Hospital will be closed for two shifts from May 18-20

Cache Creek council proposes 10% property tax increase, pool closure

Pool scheduled to close after 2019 season unless a funding source can be found

NHL star Eric Brewer to return to Ashcroft for public event

Olympic gold medallist and former Ashcroft resident comes back to his roots

Kelowna toddler suffers cracked skull after fall from balcony

Neighbour who found the two-year-old boy said he has a bump the size of a golf ball on his head

RCMP probe if teen was intentionally hit with ski pole by mystery skier on B.C. mountain

The incident happened on March 20 on Grouse Mountain. Police are urging witnesses to come forward

Support growing for orphaned Okanagan child after father dies in highway crash

Family thanks emergency crews for assistance in traumatic incident

Baby boom seniors putting pressure on B.C. long-term care: report

B.C. leads Canada in growth of dementia, dependence on care

Pipeline protester chimes in on Justin Trudeau’s B.C. fundraising speech

The government purchased the Trans Mountain pipeline and expansion project for $4.5 billion

UPDATED: B.C. man says he’ll take People’s Party lawsuit as far as he can

Federal judge shut down Satinder Dhillon’s ‘nonsensical’ motion to bar use of PPC name in byelection

RCMP investigating after woman pushed off cliff at Vancouver Island lake

Woman injured after 40-foot fall into water

Canada stripping citizenship from Chinese man over alleged marriage fraud

The move comes amid severely strained relations between Ottawa and Beijing

Nevada court orders former Vancouver man to pay back $21.7M to investors

The commission says Michael Lathigee committed fraud over a decade ago

Most Read