(Photo - B.C. Wildfire Services)

(Photo - B.C. Wildfire Services)

Shrimpton Creek wildfire shows no growth

The fire started on July 28 from lightning

The small fire that began on Thursday, July 28 at Shrimpton Creek is continues to sit at 0.1 hectares.

It is still in the new stage and its yet to be determined if it’s growing or not.

Shrimpton Creek is just 12 minutes east of the Princeton-Merritt Highway (5A). It is also close to Missezula Lake.

The cause of the fire is lightning.

Black Press Media will stay up to date on this situation.

READ MORE: Permanent repairs coming for Othello stretch of Coquihalla Highway

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2022bcwildfireinteriorbcKelowna

Previous story
Study dives into microplastic movement in Vancouver Island marine food webs
Next story
Public service unions say federal government’s guidance on hybrid work flawed

Just Posted

(Photo - B.C. Wildfire Services)
Shrimpton Creek wildfire shows no growth

Changes are coming to the medical clinic at the Ashcroft Hospital and Health Site. (Photo credit: <em>Journal</em> files)
New seven-day-a-week medical clinic planned for Ashcroft

Fire near Hat Creek Road south of Ashcroft near Highway 1. (Photo credit: Brandi Lynn Zirk)
Ashcroft Fire Rescue attending two grass fires south of Ashcroft

Carl Archie drums on the shores of Green Lake to welcome participants in the Pulling Together Canoe journey last Wednesday, Aug. 20. The eight-day journey promotes healing, reconciliation, and respect for Indigenous host nations, as well as the sharing of Indigenous cultures. SEE related story A9. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press).
Pulling Together journey gathers at Green Lake