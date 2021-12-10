The Simon Fraser Bridge on Highway 97 in Prince George was damaged in a crash (Google Maps photo)

The Simon Fraser Bridge on Highway 97 in Prince George was damaged in a crash (Google Maps photo)

Simon Fraser Bridge in Prince George damaged by alleged drunk driver

A 47-year-old man was arrested after his pickup truck hit the guardrail

Prince George RCMP say they were called to the scene of a single vehicle crash on the Simon Fraser Bridge just before 6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 9. They arrived to find a pickup truck had collided with the guard rail of the bridge.

Police suspect the 47-year-old driver of the truck was impaired. He was arrested at the scene and released for a court date in March 2022.

“This crash happened at a busy time of the day when traffic can be heavy. This could have been much worse” Cpl. Madonna Saunderson, BC RCMP Communications says.

“There is never an excuse to drive while impaired and if you do, not only do you put yourself in danger, you potentially put others at risk.“

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Prince George RCMP at 250-561-3300.

READ MORE: Trucker praised for generosity toward stranded elderly couple on Highway 97

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: cassidy.dankochik@quesnelobserver.com

@GimliJetsMan
cassidy.dankochik@quesnelobserver.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Highway 97

Previous story
Fraser Valley farmers say they may be forced to leave industry as post-flood costs pile up
Next story
Some areas of Golden could be without power for almost 24 hours: BC Hydro

Just Posted

The first turbines landed in Prince Rupert on Dec. 2, 2020. The wide load created traffic advisories and road closures along Highway 16 during the week of Jan. to 14. (Photo: Jake Wray/Black Press)
Turbines for Site C Dam force overnight Hwy 16 closures

A injection kit is seen inside the newly opened Fraser Health supervised consumption site is pictured in Surrey, B.C., Tuesday, June 6, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Record number of toxic drug deaths in B.C. Interior this year: coroners service

An RCMP vehicle drives past the remains of vehicles and structures in Lytton, B.C., on Friday, July 9, 2021, after a wildfire destroyed most of the village on June 30. The British Columbia government says it is immediately providing a grant of $1 million to support the Village of Lytton as it recovers from a destructive wildfire last summer. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. giving $1 million to wildfire-ravaged Lytton to help with recovery

One of the many damaged sections along Highway 1 between Spences Bridge and Merritt. (Photo credit: Ministry of Transportation)
Province committed to rebuilding Highway 8 after massive damage