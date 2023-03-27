An area of the Raush Valley, located on Simpcw First Nation between McBride and Valemount. The nation has self declared the valley an Indigenous Protected and Conserved Area. (Credit: Fraser Headwaters Alliance)

An area of the Raush Valley, located on Simpcw First Nation between McBride and Valemount. The nation has self declared the valley an Indigenous Protected and Conserved Area. (Credit: Fraser Headwaters Alliance)

Simpcw First Nation self-declares valley north of Clearwater an Indigenous protected area

Only 2 small areas of the biodiversity rich area are currently protected by BC Parks

The Simpcw First Nation has declared its plan to care for a biodiversity rich valley located between McBride and Valemount as an Indigenous protected area.

The Raush Valley falls on the traditional and unceded territory of the nation, . Two areas of the valley – one 1,279 hectares and the other 5,582 hectares – are protected by BC Parks, but Simpcw is promising to conserve a far larger area.

“The Raush is important to Símpcwemc historically and currently, and we will exercise our rights to control what happens in this valley. The area has had little resource development, and we intend to conserve it,” Kúkwpi7 (Chief) George Lampreau said in a statement issued Monday (March 27) where the nation declared the valley an Indigenous Protected and Conserved Area.

“The western approach to conservation bars Indigenous peoples from meaningful decision-making on our territories, preventing us from carrying out cultural practices and learning about our history – this is an extension of the colonial practice of removing Indigenous peoples from our land.”

The designation is one used by First Nations in Canada to independently initiate plans to protect the land and waters of a certain area. The designation doesn’t require provincial or federal approval, but does sometimes receive support.

Simpcw says it has obtained such support from government and industry partners, as well as neighbouring First Nations.

Black Press Media has reached out to the Ministry of Water, Land and Resource Stewardship for comment.

Unlike a provincial-led conservation designation, Indigenous Protected and Conserved Areas involve the values of the involved First Nation. Simpcw says its declaration means stewarding the land, respecting the earth and making sure it is around for future generations.

READ MORE: Simpcw and Gitsegukla announce co-operation on self-determined family services

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Indigenous

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Planets on parade: 5 will be lined up in night sky this week
Next story
Vancouver looks to frozen eggs to help control Canada goose population

Just Posted

(clockwise from top l) 2021 Easter Scavenger Hunt grand prize winners Kendra, Alex, Jackie, Averley, and Ella Frediani. This year’s hunt starts on March 25 and ends on April 3, with all participants guaranteed to take home a prize. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Ashcroft Easter scavenger hunt returns for kids of all ages

An area of the Raush Valley, located on Simpcw First Nation between McBride and Valemount. The nation has self declared the valley an Indigenous Protected and Conserved Area. (Credit: Fraser Headwaters Alliance)
Simpcw First Nation self-declares valley north of Clearwater an Indigenous protected area

Cat in the Hat and Ultimate Arty, aka Joan Oliver, left, and Willie Dye, were at city council on March 21 to update council on the Stampede Parade and announce Rick Hansen will be the official parade marshal. (city of Williams Lake video capture)
Rick Hansen to return to Williams Lake as Stampede Parade marshal

An end slide area sign just before the Cottonwood River on Highway 97 South is shown just outside of Quesnel, B.C., on Thursday, March 9, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/James Doyle
Logging, forest loss may have awakened ancient Cariboo landslides, at cost of about $1B

Pop-up banner image