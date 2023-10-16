Simpcw, Stoney First Nations to conduct ceremony, hunt in Jasper National Park

B.C.’s Simpcw First Nation (Simpcw) and Alberta’s Stoney Nation along with Parks Canada are planning a hunt in Jasper National Park this fall. (Angie Mindus photo - Black Press Media)

B.C.’s Simpcw First Nation (Simpcw) and Alberta’s Stoney Nation have agreed to renewed reciprocal hunting privileges which will see a ceremony and hunt take place in Jasper National Park this fall within each other’s respective hunting grounds.

Describing the partnership as a “reawakening of the ties between the two peoples” based on a historic nation-to-nation agreement originally signed in 1895, the partnership shows the longstanding relationship between nations and illustrates the mutual commitment to share resources, noted Simpcw and Stoney in a joint news release issued Oct. 16.

The agreement was made in partnership with Parks Canada and will see a temporary area closure put in place east of Snaring River, north of Highway 16 and the Athabasca River from October 23 to November 13 to ensure public safety and respect ceremony.

Simpcw, Stoney and Parks Canada said conservation and public safety are priorities in planning for the ceremony and harvest. Sustainable harvest levels have been agreed upon through collaborative discussion respecting the rights of First Nations to harvest (for meat and medicine) and upholding the ecological integrity of the park, the partners noted in the news release, which did not elaborate on those harvest levels, or what species of animals would be harvested.

“Walking together with the Stoney and supported by Parks Canada, the Símpcwemc (Simpcw people) continue to use our ancestral lands (tmicw) to uphold the agreement to share in resources as one through a shared ceremony and harvest, noted Kúkwpi7 (Chief) for Simpcw George Lampreau. “In reconnecting the ties between our people, we are also affirming our connection to Simpcwúlecw (Simpcw Territory), while uplifting each others communities.”

Elkstwécwmentem re syecwemíntem re Tmicw (Working together to take care of the land) is a priority for Simpcw, he added

Barry Wesley of the Stoney Nation said the two nations have had a treaty since time immemorial.

“Every four years our ancestors reconnected the treaty within the eastern slopes and that was going on until this place became a national park. Ever since then we haven’t reconnected our treaty – until now. So far, we have been allowed to harvest medicines here and reconnect to the mountains for healing. The last connection missing is to harvest food.”

Alan Fehr, Jasper Field Unit Superintendent, for Parks Canada said facilitating the harvest is just one way Parks Canada is supporting the Simpcw First Nation and Stoney Nation to reconnect to their territories.

“Conservation and safety are shared goals for both Parks Canada and Indigenous partners. We’re working with Indigenous governments and communities to reintegrate practices like harvesting in alignment with shared conservation objectives. Harvesting as an Indigenous practice is an inherent responsibility tied to caring for and stewarding the lands, waters and ice. It will contribute to the success of initiatives related to conservation and cultural heritage,” noted Fehr.

