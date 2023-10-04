A blue pickup truck driven by a woman was captured on camera on April 8, 2022 following a suspicious fire near Westwold. (Photo credit: Surveillance image)

Six-month conditional sentence for woman who started two Lac Le Jeune wildfires

Angela Cornish pleaded guilty to two counts of arson near Lac Le Jeune

A 43-year-old Kamloops woman who admitted to setting two arson fires has been sentenced.

Angela Cornish was arrested on May 11, 2022 and charged with multiple counts of arson following a joint investigation between the BC RCMP and BC Wildfire Service into a series of fires that were deliberately set.

The charges originally sworn against Cornish were connected to four fires: one in Monte Lake on April 30, 2022 and three in Lac Le Jeune between May 7 and May 11 of last year

On April 30, 2022 a resident in the Monte Lake area encountered a suspicious vehicle on a forestry road while investigating smoke in the hills. The resident took note of the licence plate on the pickup truck and reported it to the RCMP. Other residents then reported their own encounters with the vehicle, driven by a woman.

Monte Lake, about 45 kilometres east of Kamloops, saw many homes and structures destroyed by flames in the White Rock Lake wildfire in summer 2021. None of the 2022 fires spread into the nearby grass or bush.

Cornish pleaded guilty to two arsons near Lac Le Jeune, and records show she received a six-month conditional sentence during an appearance in provincial court in Kamloops on Sept. 26.

The court stayed three other charges related to alleged arsons near Monte Lake, Pinantan Lake, and Lac Le Jeune.

