Protesters and RCMP officers engage in a stand-off at an old-growth logging blockade near Fairy Creek on Thursday, May 27. (Facebook photo)

6 more arrests, 133 total at Vancouver Island logging protest camps

Big numbers expected this weekend as protesters and logging supporters plan rallies

Six more old-growth logging protesters were arrested at a camp near Port Renfrew on Vancouver Island on Thursday, May 27.

The RCMP made the arrests at the Waterfall camp at the Fairy Creek watershed, where most of their enforcement efforts have been focused in recent days. All arrested protesters were taken to the Lake Cowichan RCMP detachment for processing.

Police are enforcing a BC Supreme Court injunction that prohibits blockades on Tree Farm Licence 46, which Teal-Cedar Products Ltd. owns the rights to harvest. The RCMP have arrested 133 individuals since enforcement began on Monday, May 17, including at least nine who have been arrested more than once.

Protesters are making a push to increase numbers at the Fairy Creek camp significantly this weekend, with convoys scheduled to leave both Victoria and Duncan on Saturday morning. Many protesters have said they plan to travel to Vancouver Island from the Mainland, in spite of a ban on non-essential travel. Pro-logging groups are also organizing rallies of their own near Port Renfrew and Mesachie Lake, west of Lake Cowichan.

Other rallies are planned to take place in Victoria, Cumberland and Squamish.

