Mounties are looking to identify this man, pictured here in a 3-D reconstruction, whose body was found in Port Coquitlam in 1998.(Coquitlam RCMP)

Skull reconstruction gives new insight into unknown man found in B.C. cemetery

RCMP released a 3-D skull reconstruction of a man who was found dead on July 2, 1998

Mounties in Coquitlam are hoping a newly-created 3-D reconstruction of a man who has been unidentified for decades will help authorities figure out who he is.

On Tuesday, RCMP released a 3-D skull reconstruction of a man who was found dead on July 2, 1998. His body was found in a heavily-wooded area near the Port Coquitlam Cemetery in the 4100 block of Oxford Street.

The reconstruction was part of a partnership between the RCMP, the B.C. Coroner’s Service and the New York Academy of Art to reconstruct the skills of 14 unidentified remains from B.C.

The reconstruction of this man’s skull looked “very different” from the composite sketch created when he was first found.

“A composite drawing was made in 1998, but it was complicated because the man had been dead between two and 10 years,” said Cpl. Michael McLaughlin. “The jaw, nose and mouth of this man are very different from the sketch.”

Mounties believe the man was between 35 and 49 years old when he died, between five-foot-six and five-foot-ten and of an unknown ethnicity.

He had a missing upper front tooth and had “generally bad tooth decay,” a healed broken nose that may have been slightly lopsided or crooked and Osgood Schlatter disease, a condition commonly developed in young people who play sports. It appeared as a bump on the shin below this man’s left knee, Mounties said.

READ MORE: B.C. coroner, RCMP partner with NYC art school to put a face to unidentified remains

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Forest industry supporters and convoy arrive at B.C. legislature in Victoria
Next story
Dogs killed after mobile home in B.C. used as animal shelter catches fire

Just Posted

100 Mile woman arrested after dramatic incident in Ashcroft

Diane Carol Priester allegedly rammed police cruiser in attempt to evade capture

First presumptive case of coronavirus identified in the Interior Health region

The woman, in her 30s, travelled from Shanghai and lives in the interior

TNRD purchases property for new Ashcroft/Cache Creek Eco-Depot

New facility will be built at former chip reload plant site off Highway 1

Ashcroft council supports curling club and rink in 2020 budget

Budget includes funds to do necessary equipment upgrades at curling rink

Grant allows Ashcroft seniors to benefit from music and memories

New program will help seniors at Thompson View, Jackson House, and beyond with the gift of music

2020 Budget: ICBC deficit will turn into $86M surplus, NDP say

ICBC operating with $91-million deficit for 2019-2020 fiscal year

Two law enforcement trucks ‘deliberately’ set on fire in northern B.C., RCMP say

Police say they have video evidence of a person in the area of the truck fires

Nanaimo man wins $1 million playing the lotto, plans to buy fridge

Curtis Wright a winner in Lotto 6/49 draw

UPDATE: Three protesters arrested after blocking driveway at Premier John Horgan’s Langford home

Protestors claimed they would make a citizen’s arrest of the Premier, according to West Shore RCMP

Budget 2020: B.C. adds tax to sweet drinks and sodas

All soda, vending machine drinks will be subject to higher PST

Budget 2020: B.C. unveils new grant for students, phases out debt-relief program

For the first time, diploma, certificate students qualify for yearly post-secondary grant

Budget 2020: B.C. NDP taps top tax bracket for more revenue

Minimum wage set to pass $15 an hour by 2021

Budget 2020: Not much new for B.C.’s struggling forest industry

Focus on wood waste utilization, efficiency, Carole James says

Skull reconstruction gives new insight into unknown man found in B.C. cemetery

RCMP released a 3-D skull reconstruction of a man who was found dead on July 2, 1998

Most Read