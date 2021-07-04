SMAC offering evacuees short-term respite

People can park their RVs for a short-term stay after leaving their homes.

The Seventy Mile Access Centre (SMAC) is offering evacuees with recreational vehicles a place to park their RVs for a short-term stay while they gather their thoughts after leaving their homes.

SMAC society spokesperson Kathleen Judd says people will be asked to register when they arrive at the site, at 2545 North Bonaparte Rd. – just off highway 97.

“They need to give us their names and contact information. It would be great if they had that written out on a piece of paper when they arrive. We need to know who is onsite.”

She adds dogs must be kept on leashes and cats must also be contained during their stay at SMAC.

Kathleen says there is limited power hook-up available, but laundry facilities, washrooms and Internet will be available if needed. She adds they will try to help evacuees get the essential things they need.

“We will try to find information for them, and look for centres where they can go to on a longer-term basis.”

There will be at least one volunteer on the site all of the time, she notes.

“Because it’s just the beginning of the wildfire season, we’ll be offering this service all summer if needed.”

Anyone wanting more information, can contact Kathleen at 250-706-3135 or on her cell at 250-945-5325, or Marion Roman at 604-309-0097.

