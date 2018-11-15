Our dependence on devices is causing electricity usage to soar, according to a new report from BC Hydro. While tablets, laptops, and smartphones do not use a lot of power individually, collectively they drive up household electricity use. Photo: Emma Drews.

Small electronics hydro usage has gone up significantly

Hydro: ’ B.C.’s addiction to personal electronics has resulted in a 150 per cent increase in electricity’

A new BC Hydro report finds British Columbians’ addiction to personal electronics has resulted in a 150 per cent increase in electricity use from small electronics since 1990.

“Over the past decade, there has been a dramatic shift in how people use power in their homes,” says Chris O’Riley, BC Hydro’s President and Chief Operating Officer.

“The popularity of small personal electronics – like smartphones, laptops, and tablets – is driving this trend. While none of these devices use a lot a power individually, taken together, household electricity use from these devices has increased from seven per cent to 17 per cent since the early 1990s.”

The report, titled “Constantly Connected: B.C.’s obsession with personal electronics and how it’s shifting household electricity use”, found that more than three-quarters of British Columbians now own a smartphone and spend, on average, 4.7 hours each day on this device alone.

In addition, the number of tablets in B.C. households has increased by more than 200 per cent since 2010.

A recent survey commissioned by BC Hydro shows just how addicted British Columbians are to their smartphones and tablets:

• Nearly one-third of British Columbians between the ages of 18 and 24 would give up heating in their home on a cold winter day before giving up their smartphone.

• Over one-quarter of British Columbians aged 25 to 54 would rather give up seeing their spouse or partner for a day than give up their smartphone or tablet for 24 hours. This jumps to one-third for those aged 55 to 64.

• Two-thirds of British Columbians would be willing to forgo their morning coffee for two days rather than their smartphone or tablet for the same timeframe.

• One-fifth of British Columbians admit to sleeping with their smartphone in bed – and 70 per cent of those aged 18 to 24 at least occasionally sleep with their device.

• Over one-quarter of British Columbians between the ages of 18 and 34 would rather give up their salary for a day than their smartphone for 24 hours.

With British Columbians already spending so much time on their phones, tablets, and laptops, smart home products present a new way to pair devices and manage household electricity use from one place.

Nearly 50 per cent of those surveyed said they are interested in purchasing a smart home product within the next year, and of those who have purchased one, many said they were motivated by the potential to reduce home energy costs.

To help British Columbians reduce their household electricity use, BC Hydro is offering rebates and deals on select energy-efficient electronics, appliances, and smart products until November 11, 2018.

Full details and lists of eligible products can be found at https://powersmart.ca.


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Protesters confront Environment Minister in B.C.
Next story
Baloney Meter: Will tougher penalties for gang members make Canada safer?

Just Posted

Learn how to Restart a Heart and possibly save a life

Community paramedica teach how to perform CPR and use AEDs

Local News Briefs: Recycling info sessions coming soon

Plus news about the Santa Claus parade, a Christmas sale, giving pests the cold shoulder, and more.

Speed limits reduced on 570km of B.C. highways

Highway 1 from Savona to Tobiano among sections that have seen the speed limit decreased

The Rundown: Clinton News

Get your tickets now for the David Stoddart School PAC Dinner and Auction on Nov. 17.

More free workshops coming up for businesses, not-for-profits

Online and in-person workshops will cover a wide variety of topics

VIDEO: People with diabetes meet their alert dogs

A diabetic alert dog is trained to detect low blood sugar in people who have Type 1 diabetes

China says butt out; Canada calls for release of “arbitrarily” detained Muslims

A Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman accused Canada’s envoy of going beyond their diplomatic roles

Dead Saskatoon tattoo artist’s skin removed and preserved

The skin was removed in honour of the well known artist’s work

Lower Mainland couple missing in Thompson-Okanagan area

Barriere RCMP received a missing persons report for two senior overdue travellers

Province not doing enough for forestry sector, say Liberals

Although Minister of Forests says government working to diversify industry, rural economies

B.C. Realtor suspended after helping intern forge note about sick grandma

Vancouver real estate agent Jaideep Singh Puri has to pay fine, take ethics course

Offensive Facebook post by Okanagan Conservative riding sparks outrage

Post taken down after Conservative MP in neighbouring riding condemns it and demands removal

Judge rules against ALC on rural B.C. subdivision

The ALC can’t change the definition of an acre, the judge ruled.

John Horgan shrugs off low turnout, change to referendum option

‘No’ proportional representation group says voting should be extended

Most Read