Small wildfire close to Okanagan Connector

A wildfire is burning close to the intersection of the Okanagan Connector and Highway 5A.
The Pothole Forest Service Road wildfire is sitting northwest of the Kentucky-Alleyne Provincial Park.
According to BC Wildfire Service’s last update, the blaze is 0.1 hectares in size and remains out of control.
The cause of the blaze is under investigation.
