A small wildfire has been discovered northwest of the Kentucky-Alleyne Provincial Park. (BC Wildfire Services)

Small wildfire close to Okanagan Connector

The blaze was discovered on Thursday, Aug. 10 at 4:40 p.m.

A wildfire is burning close to the intersection of the Okanagan Connector and Highway 5A.

The Pothole Forest Service Road wildfire is sitting northwest of the Kentucky-Alleyne Provincial Park.

According to BC Wildfire Service’s last update, the blaze is 0.1 hectares in size and remains out of control.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

