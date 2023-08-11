Small wildfire close to Okanagan Connector

The blaze was discovered on Thursday, Aug. 10 at 4:40 p.m.

A small wildfire has been discovered northwest of the Kentucky-Alleyne Provincial Park. (BC Wildfire Services)

A wildfire is burning close to the intersection of the Okanagan Connector and Highway 5A.

The Pothole Forest Service Road wildfire is sitting northwest of the Kentucky-Alleyne Provincial Park.

According to BC Wildfire Service’s last update, the blaze is 0.1 hectares in size and remains out of control.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

READ MORE: Wildfire discovered east of Naramata

READ MORE: West Kelowna residents rush to extinguish hedge fire

@cunninghamjordy

jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

B.C. Wildfires 2023Breaking Newshighway chaosKelownaMerrittOkanagan