UPDATE: Three wildfires reported near Savona

BC Wildfire Service says two helicopters and three ground crews are en route

The BC Wildfire Service has updated the number of fires reported near Savona on May 30 from four to three.

UPDATE: 5:28 p.m.

The BC Wildfire Service has updated the number of wildfires reported near Savona on Thursday, May 30 from four to three.

According to Hannah Swift, a fire information officer at the Kamloops Fire Centre, air tankers were able to confirm aerial views of fires near the Painted Bluffs Provincial Park, Hardy Hill and Eagle Hill.

The tankers did not, however, see the fire originally reported near Six Mile Hill Road.

The estimated size of the fire near the provincial park is still 4.5 hectares, Swift said, and the sizes of the other two fires are still unknown.

She said the two helicopters and three ground crews are still en route to the three fires.

Updates to come.

UPDATE 5:04 p.m.

Aerial tankers have determined that the wildfire reported near Savona on Thursday, May 30 is 4.5 hectares in size.

The tankers have also determined that the approximate location of the fire is closer to the Painted Bluffs Provincial Park than Savona.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, three new fires have also been reported in close proximity.

The approximate locations of those fires are Six Mile Hill Road, Hardy Hill and Eagle Hill.

Hannah Swift, a fire information officer at the Kamloops Fire Centre, said the sizes of the three newly-reported fires are not yet known.

The suspected cause of all four fires, Swift said, is lightning.

She said two helicopters and three ground crews are currently en route to the fires.

ORIGINAL STORY: 4:14 p.m.

A small fire broke out near the Thompson River and Savona on Thursday, May 30, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

The estimated size of the fire is 0.01 hectares and the suspected cause of the fire is lightning.

Taylor MacDonald, a fire information officer at the Kamloops Fire Centre, said smoke is visible and a ground crew is heading out to the site.

READ MORE: Nature lovers get to ride the river in style

In the meantime, MacDonald said, a small aircraft is on site to conduct an initial assessment.

READ MORE: Lightning reportedly caused 75 new wildfires in Cariboo Fire Centre



editorial@accjournal.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter