The BC Wildfire Service has updated the number of fires reported near Savona on May 30 from four to three.

UPDATE: Three wildfires reported near Savona

BC Wildfire Service says two helicopters and three ground crews are en route

UPDATE: 5:28 p.m.

The BC Wildfire Service has updated the number of wildfires reported near Savona on Thursday, May 30 from four to three.

According to Hannah Swift, a fire information officer at the Kamloops Fire Centre, air tankers were able to confirm aerial views of fires near the Painted Bluffs Provincial Park, Hardy Hill and Eagle Hill.

The tankers did not, however, see the fire originally reported near Six Mile Hill Road.

The estimated size of the fire near the provincial park is still 4.5 hectares, Swift said, and the sizes of the other two fires are still unknown.

She said the two helicopters and three ground crews are still en route to the three fires.

Updates to come.

UPDATE 5:04 p.m.

Aerial tankers have determined that the wildfire reported near Savona on Thursday, May 30 is 4.5 hectares in size.

The tankers have also determined that the approximate location of the fire is closer to the Painted Bluffs Provincial Park than Savona.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, three new fires have also been reported in close proximity.

The approximate locations of those fires are Six Mile Hill Road, Hardy Hill and Eagle Hill.

Hannah Swift, a fire information officer at the Kamloops Fire Centre, said the sizes of the three newly-reported fires are not yet known.

The suspected cause of all four fires, Swift said, is lightning.

She said two helicopters and three ground crews are currently en route to the fires.

ORIGINAL STORY: 4:14 p.m.

A small fire broke out near the Thompson River and Savona on Thursday, May 30, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

The estimated size of the fire is 0.01 hectares and the suspected cause of the fire is lightning.

Taylor MacDonald, a fire information officer at the Kamloops Fire Centre, said smoke is visible and a ground crew is heading out to the site.

READ MORE: Nature lovers get to ride the river in style

In the meantime, MacDonald said, a small aircraft is on site to conduct an initial assessment.

READ MORE: Lightning reportedly caused 75 new wildfires in Cariboo Fire Centre


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Wildfire surges in size, forces more people out of their homes in northern Alberta
Next story
Fire reported near Little Fort

Just Posted

UPDATE: Three wildfires reported near Savona

BC Wildfire Service says two helicopters and three ground crews are en route

Ashcroft HUB leading virtual walk to High Level for fire relief

HUB leading walk as part of ParticipACTION, will donate proceeds to fire relief efforts

Interior Health trying to recruit nursing staff for Ashcroft hospital

Lack of nurses — not physicians — behind recent spate of unexpected closures at site

Ashcroft Museum receives original Gold Rush Trail sign

Ten of the iconic signs being given to museums, historic sites along the Gold Rush Trail

Shout-out to all the soccer referees

Without the dedication of volunteer refs, the games couldn’t be played

VIDEO: NBA calls Raptors about Drake’s courtside antics

Toronto rapper stands up, yells, walks onto the court during timeouts, rubs coach’s shoulders

Fire reported near Little Fort

Blaze is currently out of control, though aircraft is monitoring the situation

B.C. minimum wage to hit $13.85 on June 1

Minimum wage will reach $15.20 by 2021, NDP say

Probe launched after pipeline protestor knocked down by police at Liberal fundraiser

Video shows elderly woman knocked down by police

B.C. drug courier gets 5.5 years in prison for delivering $350K in fentanyl, cocaine

Pedro Dwayne Kematch, 35, was sentenced on Thursday in B.C. Supreme Court

Horgan rejects offer to replace B.C. legislature speaker Darryl Plecas

B.C. Liberals describe his accusations of security corruption

‘Unruly’ passenger causes security breach, damages B.C.-bound WestJet plane

Flight leaving Edmonton to Comox sustained damage from a male passenger

Nanaimo woman wins court challenge after RCMP breathalyze her at home

Woman served one while at sister’s Maple Ridge house

Without a technician, this type of cancer treatment is being cut from Haida Gwaii

Patients needing IV chemotherapy will have to travel to Prince Rupert or Terrace as of June 21

Most Read