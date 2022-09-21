Smile Cookies are back at Timmies to benefit the Honour Ranch

Ashcroft and District Lions are once more partnering with Tim Hortons on annual fundraiser

The Honour Ranch near Ashcroft will be the beneficiary of the funds raised by this year’s Smile Cookies campaign, thanks to the Ashcroft and District Lions Club and Tim Hortons. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)

Smile Cookies are back

The Ashcroft and District Lions Club is once again partnering with Tim Hortons on the Smile Cookies campaign, and will be at the Timmies at the Ashcroft Travel Centre (Highway 1 at Cornwall Road) selling cookies from now through Sept. 25.

Cookies are just $1 each, and the full amount goes to a local organization. This year the Lions will be donating all funds raised to the Honour Ranch near Ashcroft, which is a safe haven and place of retreat where members of the Canadian Armed Forces, veterans, emergency services personnel, first responders, and their families can discover cutting-edge strategies in the treatment of operational stress injuries such as PTSD.

Anyone who would like to pre-order a box (or boxes) of Smile Cookies can email their order to timhortons@ashcroftband.ca. Please give 24-hours’ notice for large orders. And consider paying it forward: order a box for a friend, group, organization, or business, and challenge them to do the same for someone else.

Mail-in ballots

Applications are now available for Electoral Area residents of the Thompson-Nicola Regional District (TNRD) who are looking to vote in the 2022 General Local Elections by submitting a mail ballot.

To receive a mail ballot package, completed applications must be received by the TNRD before 12 noon on Monday, Oct. 3. Following receipt of the mail ballot application, those residents are responsible for ensuring that their completed ballot is received by the Chief Election Officer at the TNRD Civic Building office no later than 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15.

Mail ballot voting applications are available on the TNRD General Local Elections webpage (www.tnrd.ca/elections-2022) or at the TNRD Civic Building office located at 465 Victoria Street, Kamloops (fourth floor). Residents have the option of completing the form electronically, or through a fillable form which can be mailed, emailed, or faxed to the TNRD Civic Building office.

Please note that mail ballots will not be sent out if requested for an Electoral Area where an election is not being held. To find out if an election will be held in your Electoral Area, visit the TNRD General Local Elections webpage.

Fire hall open house

To mark Fire Prevention Week, the Cache Creek Volunteer Fire Department will be holding an open house at the fire hall on Quartz Road on Tuesday, Oct. 11 from 7 to 9 p.m.

Residents of all ages are welcome to come to the fire hall for displays, demonstrations, hot dogs, hot chocolate, and coffee.

Co-ed hockey tournament

The “Showdown in the Desert” co-ed hockey tournament will be coming to the Drylands Arena in Ashcroft on the weekend of Oct. 14–16. A maximum of eight teams can take part; players must be aged 19 or older, and two females must be on the ice at all times (goalies excluded). The fee is $900 per team (which includes a $200 deposit), and there is a four-game guarantee.

For more information, or to enter a team, contact Kass at kassey_ervin@hotmail.com.

Clinton dinner and auction

Tickets will soon be going on sale for the Clinton for Kids Dinner and Auction, taking place at the Clinton Memorial Hall on Saturday, Nov. 19.

The event raises funds for the the David Stoddart School Parent Advisory Council and benefits all the students at the school, so mark the date on your calendar and get ready to head on over to the Wild West Saloon for some great grub and a whooping and hollering good time.

South Cariboo Sportsmen draw

The South Cariboo Sportsmen Association is holding a fourth “Rebuild Our Range” raffle, featuring seven different prizes totalling $11,500. The draw will take place on Nov. 23, and there are 2,000 tickets at $10 each; almost 50 per cent of the tickets have already been sold.

A valid PAL is required in order to claim any of the prizes, but non-PAL holders can purchase tickets on behalf of someone who has one. Tickets can be purchased via email transfer to southcariboosportsmen@gmail.com (password: cariboo) or by calling association president Wayne Wawrenuik at (604) 861-2454. You can also buy tickets from Home Hardware, Quality Glass, Fields, NGN Sales, and Interior Savings Insurance in Ashcroft, The Horse Barn and the Powderkeg in Kamloops, and Lone Butte Sporting Goods.



