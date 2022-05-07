Snow alerts in effect this weekend for Coquihalla, Highway 3: Environment Canada

Special weather statements have been issued for some of B.C.’s major highways

Environment Canada issued special statements on Saturday morning, May 7, warning about the potential for flurries on Highways 3 and 5. (DriveBC Highway Webcam)

Drivers travelling on some of B.C.’s major highways this Mother’s Day weekend may be in for a wet and snowy trip.

Environment Canada issued multiple weather statements on Saturday, May 7, warning of the potential of flurries on the Coquihalla, Highway 3 and the Okanagan Connector.

Snow alerts are expected to remain in effect through Sunday.

Winter-like weather warnings have been issued for the Coquihalla on its highest elevation passes from Hope to Merritt and on Highway 97C from Merritt to Kelowna.

Highway 3 from Hope to Princeton and between the Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass is also included in Environment Canada’s update.

“Bouts of heavier flurries are possible but will be brief and localized,” the statement reads.

Road conditions will be updated at DriveBC.

