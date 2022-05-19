Southbound at Zopkios Rest Area, near the Coquihalla Summit.

Snow continues to fall on Coquihalla

Five more centimetres of snow is expected on Thursday

For the second day in a row Environment Canada is issuing a special weather statement for the Coquihalla Highway from Merritt to Hope.

Wednesday’s warning called for between five and 10 cm of snow on the mountain pass, while Thursday another 5 cm could fall.

According to Environment Canada, a cool unstable airmass is responsible for bringing snow to the Coquihalla. Strong winds could also reduce visibility.

Motorists are reminded to drive to changing road conditions.

Road conditions are available at www.drivebc.ca.

Vehicles are seen as they drive along the Coquihalla Highway Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. Highways through southern British Columbia’s mountain passes looked more like mid-winter than mid-May as Environment Canada advised another five more centimetres of snow was expected before the latest unseasonable weather eased. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
