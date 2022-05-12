A special weather statement May 12 says snow is coming to B.C. interior highways overnight and into Friday, May 13. (Black Press file photo)

Snow expected overnight in mountain passes of Fraser Canyon, Southern Interior

Amounts vary from 2 cm to 10 cm, as low pressure to move across B.C. Thursday to Friday morning

The trough of low pressure moving across B.C. Thursday night is expected to bring snow over the mountain passes of the Southern Interior, as well as the Fraser Canyon, according to the May 12 special weather statement from Environment Canada.

Snowfall from two to five centimetres is forecast for the Coquihalla Highway, from Hope to Merritt, Meritt to Kamloops, as well as Highway 3, from Hope to Princeton via Allison Pass, according to the statement. Also included is the Okanagan Connector from Merritt to Kelowna.

But for Highway 3 from Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass there could be five to 10 centimetres of snow.

The snowfall period is between Thursday night to Friday morning.

“Snow is likely over the Southern Interior mountain passes as a trough of low pressure moves across BC tonight. Snow levels will lower to near 900 metres tonight before rising again on Friday.”

Heavy snow may reduce visibility in some areas so motorists should be prepared for winter driving conditions.

Environment Canada weather

