Environment Canada has issued a snow squall warning for 100 Mile and the Chilcotin. (Black Press file photo)

Environment Canada has issued a snow squall warning for 100 Mile and the Chilcotin. (Black Press file photo)

‘Snow squall’ warning in effect for 100 Mile, Chilcotin tonight

Special weather statement for Highway 97 from Clinton to 100 Mile House

Environment Canada is warning of a risk of a “snow squall” across 100 Mile House and the Chilcotin tonight (Feb. 19).

The warning comes as a cold front is expected to move through the B.C. southern interior this afternoon, bringing colder temperatures and leaving the region favourable to snow squalls. Snow squalls are expected to develop this evening, along with the potential for thundersnow.

“When a snow squall develops, a brief period of heavy snow with near-zero visibility will impact localized areas,” according to Environment Canada.

A special weather statement is also in effect for Highway 97 from Clinton to 100 Mile House via Begbie Summit.

Drivers are advised that visibility may be suddenly reduced at times due to the heavy snow, and highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate.

“If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance,” the warning states.

To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.


kelly.sinoski@100milefreepress.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

100 Mile House

Previous story
Petition calls for B.C. capital to enforce noise bylaw on Freedom Convoy
Next story
Police action continues to end Ottawa protest as MPs resume Emergencies Act debate

Just Posted

Environment Canada has issued a snow squall warning for 100 Mile and the Chilcotin. (Black Press file photo)
‘Snow squall’ warning in effect for 100 Mile, Chilcotin tonight

Dr. Helmcken Memorial Hospital in Clearwater is one of several Interior Health care centres that will see temporary service reductions restored. (File photo)
IH to resume most regular services, following temporary cutbacks

Laurence Doyle, left, cradles his newly born son Liam in his arms beside his eldest son Landon Doyle and his wife Joy. Liam was born at 100 Mile District General Hospital in a “fast and furious” birth earlier this month. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Baby Liam enters world in ‘fast, furious’ birth

The preliminary data from the 2021 Census of Canada shows population change in area communities.
Census numbers show growth in Ashcroft, Kamloops, Logan Lake