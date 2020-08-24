Snowbirds can take to the skies again, three months after fatal B.C. crash

Capt. Jennifer Casey was killed in the May crash

Capt. Jennifer Casey, a Royal Canadian Air Force public relations officer, was killed in a Snowbirds crash in Kamloops on Sunday, May 17, 2020. (RCAF)

The Snowbirds can fly again, three months after a crash killed one of their own in Kamloops on May 17.

Capt. Jennifer Casey was killed in a crash shortly after her Snowbirds plane took off from the Kamloops airport. The pilot, Capt. Richard MacDougall, survived with serious injuries.

On Monday (Aug. 24), the Royal Canadian Air Force announced the Snowbirds’ Tutor jets can take to the skies again.

“The risk analysis for the CT-114 Tutor fleet undertaken by the airworthiness authorities and their teams of experts was detailed and thorough. I have the utmost confidence in their work, and the mitigation measures developed. These measures will enable the fleet to return to flying operations,” said Brigadier-General Denis O’Reilly, Commander 2 Canadian Air Division.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing. A report released in June pointed to a bird strike as the possible cause of the crash.

