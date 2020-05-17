Snowbirds plane crashes in Kamloops

Lots of black smoke and flames at the site of the crash

Smoke billows from the site of a CAF Snowbirds crash in Kamloops on Sunday, May 17, 2020. (MikeGT79/Twitter)

A Canadian Forces Snowbird plane has crashed in Kamloops, the airport has confirmed.

Two jets took off from Kamloops Airport at about 11:30 a.m., bound for Comox, when one rose, then circled and crashed in an area near Glenview Drive. Photos show that the jet appeared to crash into a house.

Emergency crews including Kamloops Airport’s aircraft rescue fleet are responding to the crash.

Emergency crews including Kamloops Airport's aircraft rescue fleet are responding to an aircraft crash off airport involving a Canadian Snowbirds jet. More information to follow. — Kamloops Airport (@KamloopsAirport) May 17, 2020

Social media images and videos show flames and black smoke in the area of the crash. On social media, one person said they saw the plane do a barrel roll before a pilot appeared to eject and the plane took a nosedive. RCMP confirmed they are on scene but could not provide additional details.

The Snowbirds have been flying across Canada since taking off from the Maritimes at the beginning of May. The flight, dubbed Operation Inspiration, reached B.C. this weekend and was supposed to boost morale for Canadians who have spent months in isolation in an attempt to flatten the curve of COVID-19.

Black Press Media has reached out to the Canadian Armed Forces for more information.

WARNING: Video has coarse language and scenes may be disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.

Snowbird crashes in Kamloops. pic.twitter.com/l5qQHOf7tR — Steve Delaney (@TheKamloopian) May 17, 2020

