Snow is expected Feb. 21, 2023 on the Coquihalla and Highway 3 to Allison Pass. (Pexels/Pixabay photo)

Snow is expected Feb. 21, 2023 on the Coquihalla and Highway 3 to Allison Pass. (Pexels/Pixabay photo)

Snowfall warning as storm hits parts of Coquihalla Highway, Highway 3

Winter storm will see snow taper off to flurries this evening after frontal system passes

A winter storm is bringing snow of 10 to 20 centimetres to parts of the Coquihalla Highway and Highway 3, Hope to Allison Pass.

Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning Tuesday (Feb. 21) for parts of the Interior, with the 10 centimetres already on the ground near Allision Pass, in the Hope to Princeton section of Highway 3.

For the Coquihalla Highway – Hope to Merritt as well, hazardous winter conditions are expected.

Snow has fallen near the summit of Coquihalla Highway.

“Pacific frontal system is giving snow to the B.C. Interior,” according to the alert. “Periods of heavy snow will continue through this afternoon.

“The snow will taper off to a few flurries this evening.”

RELATED: Snow alerts last May

Do you have something to add to this story, or a news tip? Email:
jennifer.feinberg@theprogress.com

@CHWKjourno
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking NewsFraser ValleyinteriorbcSevere weather

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
More help on the way for B.C. communities ravaged by flooding and landslides: feds

Just Posted

Hereditary chief Deric Snow adjusts his glasses as he joins family and friends to witness the historical repatriation of the Nuxalk Nation totem pole carved by the late Louie Snow after years of effort to release the pole back to the nation from the Royal BC Museum during a ceremony in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, February 13, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
‘Wonderful awakening’ as totem pole is returned to Nuxalk Nation after a century

Snow is expected Feb. 21, 2023 on the Coquihalla and Highway 3 to Allison Pass. (Pexels/Pixabay photo)
Snowfall warning as storm hits parts of Coquihalla Highway, Highway 3

Family, friends and hereditary chiefs gather in a ceremony in Victoria on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, to witness the historical repatriation of the Nuxalk Nation totem pole after years of effort to release the pole back to the nation from the Royal BC Museum. The pole that embodies the history and culture of the Nuxalk Nation is being welcomed back to its ancestral home in Bella Coola, more than 100 years after it was taken. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Celebration marks repatriation of B.C. totem to Nuxalk Nation after century-long wait

A map shows the proposed new riding boundaries and configurations in southern B.C., including the new riding of Kamloops-Thompson-Nicola, which stretches from Lytton and Lillooet in the south and west to Clinton and Clearwater in the north. (Photo credit: Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission)
Changes proposed for new Kamloops-Thompson-Nicola riding