Some backcountry access restored after 2021 wildfire closures

Parts of the area affected by the Tremont Creek wildfire near Ashcroft in 2021 have been reopened for access (shaded areas at top left and right). (Photo credit: Province of BC) Parts of the area affected by the Sparks Lake wildfire near Skeetchestn in 2021 have been reopened for access (shaded areas at left). (Photo credit: Province of BC) Parts of the areas affected by the Lytton Creek and George Road wildfires near Lytton in 2021 have been reopened for access (shaded areas at right). (Photo credit: Province of BC)

Several backcountry roads that were closed to motor vehicles for environmental protection after the 2021 wildfires have reopened, although a large part of the area impacted by the Tremont Creek wildfire near Ashcroft remains closed to most vehicles.

Due to severe wildfire damage in the Thompson-Okanagan region and in part of the Kootenays, 15 areas were closed to motor vehicles in the fall of 2021 under the Motor Vehicle Prohibition Regulation of the Wildlife Act. Now, nearly two years later and following a review of fire severity, degree of recovery, and restoration activities in the affected areas, the province has determined that the closures can be reduced and, in some cases, removed.

Seven road closures have been rescinded: Nk’Mip, Momich Lake, Two Mile Road, Bunting Road, Hunakwa Lake/Crazy Creek Gorge, Mowhokam Creek, and Garrison Lake.

In addition, six of the remaining closed areas are being modified to improve public access while continuing to protect the environment. These include Tremont Creek near Ashcroft; Sparks Lake north of Savona; and Lytton Creek/George Road near Lytton. Thomas Creek, July Mountain, and McKay Creek have also been modified.

The White Rock Lake closure area has decreased in size and all other restrictions are being maintained. The White Rock Lake fire was large and intense, and still requires focused management for rehabilitation.

The changes mean that motor vehicles will be permitted within the areas where restrictions have been removed, provided they stay on existing roads and trails. Off-road vehicle use in these areas is still prohibited.

Roads were closed to allow areas to recover from a number of wildfire impacts, including erosion of charred soils and impacts on aquatic ecosystems and fish habitat; the potential spread of invasive species; increased vulnerability of wildlife due to migration disruptions, habitat loss, and loss of vegetation cover; and increased open areas due to construction of approximately 2,900 kilometres of fire guards.

All roads remain open for residents or for access for commercial activities. All public roads (i.e. those maintained by the Ministry of Transportation, and which are numbered highways, are paved, or are in place to access communities) are accessible, and any roads used as the boundary of a closure remain open year-round. All recreation trails and trail networks remain closed within the restricted areas.

The closures apply to all motorized vehicles, including automobiles, trucks, motorcycles, motorhomes, electric bikes, and all types of off-road recreational vehicles, wheeled or tracked.

The closures do not affect community residents or access for commercial activities other than hunting. The closures are intended to be in place while recovery efforts are planned and initiated. Users may apply for an exemption to access certain closed roads within the fire areas.

It is not known how long the current closures will remain in effect.



editorial@accjournal.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Ashcroftbc wildfires